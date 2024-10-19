Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLC: Confirmed Characters, Release Dates, and more
The three absolutes in life are death, taxes, and a fighting game getting an abundance of DLC characters. Despite not being what we'd consider a typical fighting game, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is all-in on the DLC train with a Season Pass already available to purchase. We've compiled all of the available info on Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLC (as well as some potential leaks) and compiled it all right here!
So far the only confirmed Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLC is the Season Pass, which features more than 20 playable fighters across three DLC packs. It costs $34.99 and is available on the Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation stores; it's also included in the games Deluxe and Ultimate editions.
DLC 1: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
The first DLC pack to release as Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLC will be based on 2022's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film and is set to release in Q1 2025.
Confirmed Characters:
- Gamma 1
- Gamma 2
So far, Bandai Namco has confirmed that Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 will be fighters included in the pack, but that won't stop us from speculating who else may be included. The obvious inclusions are Gohan's Beast Form and the regular and giant versions of Orange Piccolo, alongside the villain Cell Max. We would be shocked if any of those were absent. Other potential candidates include Pan, Dr. Hedo, and Magenta, with the latter having the potential to join Mr. Satan in the 1 Destruction Point category.
Related Article: Destruction Point Character Tier List — Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
DLC 2: Dragon Ball Daima
The second DLC pack to release as Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLC will be based on the new Dragon Ball Daima and is set to release in Q1 2025.
Confirmed Characters:
- Vegeta (Mini)
- Glorio
Bandai Namco has confirmed that the first two fighters included in the pack are Vegeta (Mini) and Glorio from Dragon Ball Daima. Since Daima has only aired one episode at the time of writing, it's a bit harder to speculate who else may be joining the pack, but we imagine that the main crew of Glorio, Supreme Kai, and Panzy will be included, as well as villains like Gomah and Degesu.
DLC 3: Dragon Ball Daima
The third DLC pack to release as Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLC will be based on the new Dragon Ball Daima and is set to release in Q2 2025.
Unlike the first two Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLC packs, we don't have any confirmed characters for this pack; all we know is that it's Daima themed. Given that Daima has only just kicked off and that this DLC won't be available until at least April 2025, there's a chance we haven't even seen the characters that will be included in this pack in the show yet.
Will there be more Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLC
While nothing is confirmed outside of the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Season Pass, it's rare to see a fighting game just release one Season Pass, especially one as successful as Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. According to Bandai, the game sold over 3 million copies in the first week. Plus, if you look at other Dragon Ball games like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (the latter of which launched in 2016!), those are still receiving DLC to this day. So it's a safe bet that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will get more DLC after the first Season Pass.
As for what those would include, it's worth noting that outside of Kid Goku and ones who appear as they did in later Dragon Ball series', DBSZ's roster is completely devoid of characters from the original Dragon Ball series. So characters like King Piccolo, Tao Pai Pai, Chi-Chi, and Android 8 could be potential DLC fighters later down the line. The game also curiously skips the Dragon Ball Super: Broly film (outside of Broly), so the likes of King Vegeta and Cheelai could be a shout too.
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLC Leaks
While there haven't been any proper Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLC leaks just yet, there have been some potential clues to future characters.
BlueSky user @mondomega.bsky.social
made a post revealing some data found for potential fighters in the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero files. While the fighters included in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Dragon Ball Daima packs aren't included in the list, there are a number of fighters who don't appear in the game. Here's the full list of those:
- Supreme Kai
- Pikkon
- Grandpa Gohan
- Nam
- Android 8
- Chi-Chi
- King Vegeta
- Fasha
- Appule
- Salza
- Zangya
- Mercenary Tao
- General Blue
- Spike the Devil Man
- Pilaf Machine
- Tambourine
- Yamu
- Demon King Piccolo
- Jaco
- Zen-Oh
- Grand Minister
- Mai
- Tagoma
- Zen-Oh's Assistant
- Champa
- Vados
- Lavender
- Basil
Mondomega also mentions that extra transformations like Great Saiyaman 2 for Videl or Super 17 for Android 17 were found in the files too. That being said, these names being present in the files don't guarantee that the characters will appear as Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLC, as always, it's best to wait for an official confirmation (or a more concrete leak) to appear.