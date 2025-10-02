Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Addresses Content and DLC Plans for 2026
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is one of the most popular DB games ever, and that is in part due to its animations and faithfulness to the original material. We've now received DLC themed around Daima and Super Hero, but more may be in store for eager players.
Extra characters are likely coming to Sparking Zero, as a new trailer just revealed that DLC 3 may not be the final expansion pack. There's a huge collection of Dragon Ball characters who didn't make the cut in the first round of DLC, so let's dive into which fighters might get added in next.
Which Characters are Coming to Sparking Zero?
Bandai hasn't announced exactly who is coming in DBSZ's next DLC, but we can speculate based on the fighters that are currently missing from the roster. We're still missing a few core characters from Dragon Ball GT, like Super 17, Vegeta, and General Rilldo. Alternatively, King Piccolo and Mercenary Tao are both original Dragon Ball fighters who could be introduced as low-DP characters.
There's also the problem of missing movie characters. Though the main villains, like Broly, Bojack, and Janemba, are all already in Sparking Zero, many of the minions are not. Zangya and Android 14 would both be great additions, and a variety of movie characters could even be packaged into a single DLC.
Pikkon, the Tamagamis, and Champa are all worthy of characters, too, so it's clear that Sparking Zero still has plenty of fighters to add to its gigantic roster.
When Will the Next Sparking Zero DLC be Released?
Specific characters, like Pikkon or King Piccolo, weren't revealed in the latest trailer, but it did say "To Be Continued" at the end, indicating that we may receive more DLC going forward. Luckily, the trailer confirmed that new info will be available in January of 2026.
Though a date of release isn't available for Sparking Zero's next expansion, fans will probably have to wait until the middle of 2026 to see any new characters, since there are only three months left in this year. A Nintendo Switch port for DBSZ is also in development, which might affect the launch date of future expansions.
Esports Impact: New Low-DP Characters Could Create A Fresh Meta
Like always, the addition of fresh characters could create a new meta. We're expecting many of the new DLC characters to be on the weaker side, like King Piccolo or movie minions, and if this is the case, then a few new low-DP characters could completely switch up DP Battle. Many of the most powerful characters from Dragon Ball are already in Sparking Zero, so this is a great opportunity to add a few more 2-DP and 3-DP fighters to the game, which would have rippling effects throughout competitive play.