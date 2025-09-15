Dragon Ball Sparking Zero: DLC Release Date Revealed for Switch Port
Players have been awaiting Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero's third DLC for many months, with still no word on when it might be released on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Luckily, we've received trailers for the Switch port to hold us over, and now we may even know when Nintendo fans will have access to the DLC.
New information on the Nintendo website indicates when you might be able to jump into the fight on Switch as Beast Gohan and Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta, so let's jump straight into the action.
When Will the Sparking Zero DLC Be Released on Switch?
The official Nintendo website finally has a launch date for the Sparking Zero DLC, which we now know will be released on May 31st, 2026. This date is present on multiple expansion packs, so it's quite likely that the entire Season Pass will be available on the same day.
RELATED: Sparking Zero: The Best Characters for Single Battles
The DLC date could be a placeholder for the future, but that's only speculation. Sparking Zero releases on Switch and Switch 2 on November 14th, so a May release date for DLC sounds about right.
What Characters Will Be Released in the Sparking Zero DLC on Nintendo Switch?
There are a couple of characters that Season Pass holders will gain access to when the DLC launches on Switch. The first pack is centered around Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, while the final two packs include characters from Dragon Ball Daima.
RELATED: Sparking Zero: Downtime for Season 1 - Ranked is Back in Action
Fan-favorite transformations like Orange Piccolo, Beast Gohan, and even Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta should be in the lineup, along with fighters like Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. Turn your attention below to find out which characters will be included with the Season Pass based on the fighters that have been released so far on other platforms.
• Base Gohan (Super Hero)
• Super Saiyan Gohan (Super Hero)
• Ultimate Gohan (Super Hero)
• Beast Gohan (Super Hero)
• Base Piccolo (Super Hero)
• Power Awakening Piccolo (Super Hero)
• Orange Piccolo (Super Hero)
• Giant Piccolo (Super Hero)
• Gamma 1 (Super Hero)
• Gamma 2 (Super Hero)
• Cell Max (Super Hero)
• Base Mini Vegeta (Daima)
• Super Saiyan Mini Vegeta (Daima)
• Super Saiyan 2 Mini Vegeta (Daima)
• Super Saiyan 3 Mini Vegeta (Daima)
• Base Mini Goku (Daima)
• Super Saiyan Mini Goku (Daima)
• Majin Kuu (Daima)
• Panzy (Daima)
• Glorio (Daima)
• Shallot
How Will Sparking Zero on Switch Affect the Competitive Community?
Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero already has a huge player base, so introducing Nintendo fans to the anime action could increase the pool of players even further. With more competitive players could come an increased need for official tournaments.
RELATED: Is Ultra Ego Vegeta Coming to Sparking Zero? - What We Know
Currently, Sparking Zero isn't a full-fledged esports game, but the Switch port might push its popularity past its limits. This could cause Bandai to increase its support for the competitive community and provide more content updates on all platforms.