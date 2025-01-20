Dragon Ball Sparking Zero!: Downtime for 1/20 Update - New Characters, FREE Update, & More
Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has had a rocky few months. Though many characters were released in a state that some fans considered unacceptable, there's no denying that the player-base has enjoyed the free updates we've received so far since they helped improve balance between characters in the expansive roster.
Ultra Instinct Goku may still be on top, but Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast are ready to topple the titan. A new update and DLC Pack releases today, so we're going to dive into all of the free changes and when you can expect to enjoy the new features.
When Does Downtime Begin for the 1/20 Update?
The downtime for Sparking Zero's newest update is coming soon, so you'll have to hop off of online play for an hour. Maintenance starts at 5 PM Eastern Time today, January 20th. Those with access to the Season Pass are excited since DLC Pack 1 is finally releasing, but the free gameplay improvements are available for all players.
If you're a Sparking Zero fan, then today is a big day. Below is a list of each time zone and their scheduled downtime so that you can fly straight back into the battle once the servers are up. The DLC characters should be available to early-access participants once the update is complete.
Time Zone
Downtime
PDT
2 PM
EDT
5 PM
UTC
10 PM
CET
11 PM
What's Coming in the 1/20 Update?
The 1/20 update has new characters and missions for those who own DLC Pack 1, but it also has dozens of free improvements for players too. Beast Gohan is being added to the action-packed roster, while a new mode is also on the horizon. Here's every major addition and change coming to Sparking Zero tonight.
New Characters
New characters are the biggest addition in today's update, and the Dragon Ball fan-base could be more excited. Fighters from Dragon Ball: Super Hero are entering the battle, including Orange Piccolo, Cell Max, and four new versions of Gohan. One new outfit is also available for Piccolo, which helps to keep the character looking fresh.
If you like giant characters, then this update will be right up your alley. Both Cell Max and a giant version of Piccolo are stomping onto Earth, so get ready for explosive fights featuring fan-favorite movie characters. We've compiled a list of every new character and form available. If you don't have early-access from the Season Pass, then you'll have to wait until January 23rd to buy DLC Pack 1.
Characters
Movie
Gohan (Base)
Super Hero
Gohan (Super Saiyan)
Super Hero
Gohan (Ultimate)
Super Hero
Gohan (Beast)
Super Hero
Piccolo (Base)
Super Hero
Piccolo (Awakened)
Super Hero
Piccolo (Orange)
Super Hero
Piccolo (Giant)
Super Hero
Gamma 1
Super Hero
Gamma 2
Super Hero
Cell Max
Super Hero
More Custom Battles
DLC Pack 1 is also adding three new Custom Battles into Sparking Zero, which will likely be themed around Dragon Ball: Super Hero. We might get to see Orange Piccolo fight Beast Gohan, though a battle between Cell Max and the Gammas would also be fun.
There aren't any new missions for Episode Battle, so Super Hero What-Ifs are likely out of the question now. Regardless, new Custom Battles will add a small amount of new story-like content, so hopefully it signals that more missions for Episode Battle will release in future DLC.
Legendary Warrior Face-Off
Legendary Warrior Face-Off is a new game mode that acts similarly to a raid. Once you enter it, you'll face an enemy with incredible power, which may include characters like Jiren, Broly, or even Janemba. Unfortunately, this mode is only active for a limited time.
Some fans are even speculating we may see unique costumes or other rewards granted to those who participate in Legendary Warrior Face-Off, but we'll have to wait until tonight to find out for sure.
Quick Play Changes
One of the biggest fan complaints so far has been a lack of swift matchmaking for any mode other than competitive Ranked. Some players aren't interested in hardcore multiplayer, which is why Bandai Namco has announced they're adding an option for immediate matchmaking in Quick Play.
Prior to the 1/20 update, players entering Quick Play had to sit in a room and wait for an opponent, as opposed to training against bots and being placed effortlessly into a match once an opponent has been located. The introduction of faster Quick Play will certainly bring casual fans back to Sparking Zero.
Battle Balance
Every good fighting game includes balancing in each major update, so Sparking Zero has taken the opportunity to improve upon various battle systems and mechanics. Perception is receiving a nerf, as it now requires ki to perform. By changing Perception, defense in Sparking Zero will be more challenging entirely.
The damage received by an opponent using Wild Sense has been decreased, while it will also now be more difficult to activate the popular skill. These changes, among others, are going to completely switch up the meta in Sparking Zero immediately.
Quality-Of-Life Improvements
Bandai Namco has continued to introduce little changes that make playing Sparking Zero easier. A new mechanic is being added that will show a character's moveset before you choose them, plus further wait times have been added to Ranked mode for those who repeatedly disconnect in the middle of matches.
As we enter 2025, it seems we can look forward to subtle yet important changes to the framework of Sparking Zero. Some fans argue that many of these mechanics should have been in the game at launch, but at the very least, it's good that they're finally being implemented now.
However, the lack of new stages and story content has caused some frustration in the Sparking Zero player-base. Daima DLC is still on the way, so we'll have to wait and see how Bandai Namco handles it.
