What is a DP Battle in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has been a revitalizing entry for Dragon Ball as the popular series’ newest entry has captured the hearts of both new and longtime fans.
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero features 181 characters throughout the Dragon Ball series battling one another in their quest to be the strongest fighter. However, while each character strives to be the best, not every character is built on equal footing to achieve their respective goal of being the strongest fighter. Instead, each character becomes equal through Destruction Points (DP) Battles.
Here is everything you need to know about what a DP Battle is in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and what players should expect in this unique game mode.
A DP Battle is the primary battle system in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, which has players build teams within a 15 Destruction Point limitation. Each character is assigned a set amount of DP. The higher a character’s DP total, the stronger a character is in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. This means that players who pick some of Dragon Ball’s strongest characters, like Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta and Beerus, won’t be able to grab as many characters for their team afterward.
This is the format used for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero's ranked mode.
When was the DP Battle System Introduced?
The DP Battle System was initially introduced during Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3, where characters were similarly rated on this DP scale. While Budokai Tenkaichi featured three separate DP Battle tiers of 10, 15, and 20, Sparking! Zero has kept their system to 15 DP Battles. However, this could possibly change as the game continues to gain more footing and traction within the Dragon Ball community.
For now, players should mess around with different variations of character combinations in Ranked DP Battles in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
DP Battle Strategies in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
One of the most prominent methods for players to escape the limits of Destruction Points is through transformations and fusions. In Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, some characters can transform into stronger versions of themselves at certain skill point tiers. Additionally, some characters can fuse into stronger fighters with health that equals that of the two fused characters. In conclusion, your strategy towards the Destruction Point system will ultimately depend on your preference for quality versus quantity of characters. Your success with either strategy will ultimately be dependent on your own skill.
