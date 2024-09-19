So Many Gokus — Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Full Roster
The new era of Budokai Tenkaichi is nearly upon us. Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is setting up to be the biggest and most epic Dragon Ball fighting game in the series' long history. In keeping with the Budokai series tradition, there is an absurd number of playable characters in this game —181 in total. Helped by the fact that an entire new Dragon Ball series, Super, has played out since Budokai Tenkaichi 3, only some of them are random background characters you've never heard of.
But a lot of them are still Goku. Here's the full roster of characters for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero (in reveal order):
- Goku (Z-Early)
- Goku (Z-Mid)
- Goku (Z-Mid) Super Saiyan
- Goku (Z-End)
- Goku (Z-End) Super Saiyan
- Goku (Z-End) Super Saiyan 2
- Goku (Z-End) Super Saiyan 3
- Goku (Super)
- Goku (Super) Super Saiyan
- Goku (Super) Super Saiyan God
- Goku (Super) Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan
- Vegeta (Z-Scouter)
- Vegeta (Z-Early)
- Great Ape Vegeta
- Vegeta (Z-Early) Super Saiyan
- Super Vegeta
- Vegeta (Z-End)
- Vegeta (Z-End) Super Saiyan
- Vegeta (Z-End) Super Saiyan 2
- Majin Vegeta
- Vegeta (Super)
- Vegeta (Super) Super Saiyan
- Vegeta (Super) Super Saiyan God
- Vegeta (Super) Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan
- Piccolo
- Krillin
- Yamcha
- Tien
- Trunks (Melee)
- Super Siayan
- Future Trunks Super Saiyan
- Frieza (Super)
- Cell Perfect Form
- Majin Buu
- Mr. Satan
- Android 17 (Super)
- Android 18
- Broly (Super)
- Broly (Super) Super Saiyan
- Jiren
- Bergamo
- Super Trunks
- Dyspo
- Kakunsa
- Master Roshi Max Power
- Nappa
- Burter
- Toppo
- Jeice
- Kale (Super Saiyan (Berserk)
- Broly (Super) Super Saiyan Full Power
- Hit
- Beerus
- Gohan (Adult)
- Videl
- Gohan (Future)
- Gohan (Future) Super Saiyan
- Gohan (Kid)
- Master Roshi
- Trunks (Sword)
- Trunks (Sword) Super Saiyan
- Whis
- Trunks (Kid)
- Trunks (Kid) Super Saiyan
- Goten
- Goten Super Saiyan
- Gotenks
- Gotenks Super Saiyan
- Gotenks Super Saiyan 3
- Kale
- Kale Super Saiyan
- Caulifla
- Caulifla Super Saiyan 2
- Kefla
- Kefla Super Saiyan
- Kefla Super Saiyan 2
- Vegito
- Vegito Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan
- Gogeta (Super)
- Gogeta (Super) Super Saiyan
- Gogeta (Super) Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan
- Fused Zamasu
- Fused Zamasu Half-Corrupted
- Godu (Super) Ultra Instinct
- Gohan (Adult) Super Saiyan 2
- Golden Frieza
- Bardock
- Raditz
- Goku Black
- Zamasu
- Jiren Full Power
- Goku (Super) Ultra Instinct -Sign-
- Super Vegito
- Yajirobe
- Dabura
- Spopovich
- Goku Black Super Saiyan Rose
- Future Trunks
- Ribrianne
- Roasie
- Anilaza
- Nail
- Frieza (Z) 1st Form
- Frieza (Z) 2nd Form
- Frieza (Z) 3rd Form
- Frieza (Z) 4th Form
- Frieza (Z) Full Power
- Chiaotzu
- Saibaman
- Zarbon
- Super Zarbon
- Dodoria
- Cui
- Ginyu
- Recoome
- Guldo
- Gohan (Teen)
- Gohan (Teen) Super Saiyan
- Gohan (Teen) Super Saiyan 2
- Trunks (Melee)
- Android 17 (Z)
- Android 16
- Android 19
- Dr. Gero
- Cell 1st Form
- Cell 2nd Form
- Perfect Cell
- Cell Jr.
- Piccolo (Fused With Kami)
- King Cold
- Mecha Frieza
- Great Saiyaman
- Babidi
- Gohan (Adult) Super Saiyan
- Majin Buu (Evil)
- Super Buu
- Ultimate Gohan
- Super Buu (Gotenks Absorbed)
- Super Buu (Gohan Absorbed)
- Kid Buu
- Goku (GT)
- Pan (GT)
- Goku (GT) Super Saiyan
- Baby Vegeta (GT)
- Goku (GT) Super Saiyan 3
- Super Baby 1 (GT)
- Super Baby 2 (GT)
- Uub (GT)
- Majuub (GT)
- Goku (GT) Super Saiyan 4
- Great Ape Baby (GT)
- Syn Shenron
- Omega Shenron (GT)
- Vegeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4
- Gogeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4
- Frieza Force Soldier
- Cabba
- Frost
- Toppo, God of Destruction
- Cabba Super Saiyan
- Cabba Super Saiyan 2
- Broly (Z)
- Broly (Z) Super Saiyan
- Broly (Z) Legendary Super Saiyan
- Cooler
- Cooler Final Form
- Metal Cooler
- Android 13
- Fusion Android 13
- Super Garlic Jr.
- Dr. Wheelo
- Lord Slug
- Lod Slug Giant Form
- Turles
- Bojack
- Full-Power Bojack
- Hirudegarn
- Tapion
- Janemba
- Super Janemba
- Super Gogeta (Z)
- Goku (Teen)
As if that weren't enough, there is an additional character available as a preorder bonus. From the upcoming revival Dragon Ball DAIMA, players can get Goku (Mini). That way you can complete the whole set of possible Gokus!
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero will release on October 11, 2024 for Playstation 5, Xbox and PC.