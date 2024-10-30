Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero: How to Use Super Shenron Wishes
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has quickly captured the attention of both Dragon Ball and fighting game fans as “Tenkaichi 4” features several new additions.
One of the most confusing topics for many Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero players are centered around the various Shenrons and their respective wishes. With so many different Shenrons available to players, such as the Namekian Dragon Porunga, it can be difficult to navigate the tricky terrain of understanding what to use your wishes on.
That difficult choice, however, is at its peak through the Super Shenron in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero as it can grant players unique items and collectibles.
Here is a list of all the Super Shenron Wishes available in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and which ones you should prioritize grabbing first?
Every single Super Shenron Wish Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Players will need to collect all seven Dragon Balls if they wish to Summon Super Shenron in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Through various methods, such as competing Goku’s Story Mode or outright searching for them in battles, players will be granted a choice between five types of wishes from Super Shenron.
Here is what is available for all players after summoning Super Shenron in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
- Character unlocks (Goku Black and Fused Zamasu)
- Player Level Raise by two levels
- One Million Zeni
- Player Outfits
- Ability Items
- Titles
Which Super Shenron Wishes to Prioritize
While you are free to use your Super Shenron wish as you please, we recommend using it to unlock characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Players who do this will be able to unlock Goku Black and Fused Zamasu, two fan favorites from Dragon Ball Super. While you can unlock both characters after reaching level 20 and purchasing them in the shop, this is a seamless path toward unlocking all 181 characters. Plus, you can save all that Zeni for other characters in the Sparking! Zero shop.
Once these two characters are unlocked, we highly recommend prioritizing Ability Items and Player Level Raises (in that order) next as these will give you in-game battle advantages. Ability items help you win more battles as they provide boosts to your characters while Player Level Raises will allow you buy more characters from the Shop once you reach a certain level.
Which Super Shenron Wishes to save for last
Every other Super Shenron Wish, such as the One Million Zeni, Player Outfits, and Titles should be saved for last. While One Million Zeni sounds incredibly nice to have, you will naturally accumulate a lot of Zeni just by going through the story mode and battles. So, if you are playing the game a lot, you will get one million Zeni without the help of an almighty Shenron.
Finally, Player Outfits and especially, Titles, offer no in-game purpose other than cool aesthetics and funny names such as “Delightful Lover” that are only helpful for players that have unlocked everything else in the game prior to this wish.
That being said, if you have unlocked all of our prioriy choices through the Super Shenron and have unlocked all 181 characters, then have it and unlock all the Titles and Player Outfits you want.
