Dragon Ball Sparking Zero: Patch Notes for FREE 1/20 Update - New Mode, Quick Play Changes, & More
Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has quickly become one of the most popular anime games ever released, but it did launch with its fair share of issues. Though there were over one hundred characters to try, the roster initially had just as many balancing issues as it did fighters. However, recent changes to Quick Play are finally making Sparking Zero playable for those not interested in the competitive scene.
The patch notes for Sparking Zero's next update are now available, so we're going to give you a look at what changes Bandai Namco has implemented. Here's everything you need to know about the 1/20 patch notes, along with what you can expect alongside the release of fighters from Dragon Ball: Super Hero.
What's Coming in the 1/20 Update?
The 1/20 update is huge, both for new content and balancing of the already-existing roster. Though specific characters haven't received any notable buffs or nerfs, the way that combat works in general has been changed significantly. The nerf to perception will particularly switch up how players defend themselves.
New characters are being added for the first time since Sparking Zero's launch, plus an exciting mode is also set to release tonight. Beast Gohan is clearly the main attraction, but lesser-known characters like the Gammas will also be joining the explosive battle. A few Custom Battles will be making their way into Sparking Zero too, so get ready for a whole new Dragon Ball adventure.
New Characters
Sparking Zero is receiving eleven new fighters with the introduction of DLC Pack 1. This includes every version of Gohan and Piccolo from Dragon Ball: Super Hero, along with Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and even the monstrous Cell Max. Both Piccolo and Cell Max offer a giant form, so the newest update may make giants the meta once again.
For Gohan, you'll be able to play his base form from Super Hero, then power up through all of his transformations like Super Saiyan, Ultimate, and even Beast. Piccolo will have both his awakened and non-awakened base forms available, plus his orange transformation and the ability to become a giant.
If you enjoy powering up through every transformation of a character, then the release of DLC Pack 1 is the perfect opportunity to jump back into Sparking Zero. Piccolo is even receiving a new costume, so it's a great time to be a fan of the Namekian warrior.
Official Sparking Zero Patch Notes
Below you'll find a collection of everything included in the official patch notes for Sparking Zero's 1/20 update. There are lots of changes coming to combat today, plus a few additional enhancements to gameplay.
New Mode
- Legendary Warrior Face-Off (New): This mode, where you can face-off against an extremely powerful character, has been added for a limited time. (You cannot select
this mode outside of the period.)
Game Mode Adjustments
- Episode Battle: It is now possible to change the difficulty even when using a Dragon
Orb.
- Custom Battle: More situations, effects, and text that you can set have been added.
- Player Match:
‐ Quick Match has been changed so that you do not enter a room and instead
get immediately matched with an opponent.
‐ We have also added "Quick Room Search" for Quick Match.
- Ranked Match: A wait time has been added before matching begins as a penalty based
on the number of times you have disconnected.
- Battle Setup: You can now see the controls explanation when selecting a character.
- Training: The option "Guarding After Attacks" has been added when playing against a CPU.
Skill Adjustments
- Overall Automatic Avoidance Skills (e.g., Wild Sense): The opponent will no longer
be able to use these skills when performing a combo and continuing the combo with a
Rush-In.
- Wild Sense: Attack damage has been reduced.
- Kaioken: Skill Count consumed has been reduced (only for Goku (Z - Early)).
- Ta-dah!: Skill Count consumed has been reduced.
- All I Need Is Five Seconds!: Ki will be fully recovered.
Battle System Adjustments
- Charge Attacks (Smash Attack or Rush Chain): You will no longer recoil while
charging when receiving a Rush Attack or Rush Ki Blast from an opponent in
Sparking! Mode.
- Rush Attack: It is now harder to mistakenly input a Smash Attack during Rush
Attacks.
- Grand Slash: Hitting an opponent that is falling from a Grand Slash with another
Grand Slash will now cause them to be blown away spinning.
- Rush Ki Blast: You will no longer be able to perform a High-Speed Evasion when
being hit.
- Smash Ki Blast: You will now be easier to hit when firing while moving.
- Perception/Super Perception:
‐A certain amount of Ki will now be consumed upon activation.
‐After finishing the move, the time until the next action is able to be performed has
been increased.
- Super Counter: Time between being able to perform an input has been increased
after unsuccessfully performing the move.
- Speed Impact: The timing for being able to input again after the move finishes has
been made later.
- Chase Change: Damage from Giant Characters has been reduced when Chase
Changing into them.
- Impact Recovery:
‐When blown back from Lift Strike, holding the button down will activate Impact
Recovery once you hit the ground.
‐Also, when blown back and spinning, holding the button down will activate Impact
Recovery once you hit the ground.
Other
- User-friendliness and performance stability have been improved.
