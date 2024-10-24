Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Patch Notes: Yajirobe nerfed and Story Mode Difficulty changed
The Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero patch notes have unveiled major changes to the game as Yajirobe faces
Yajirobe was by far the strongest two Destruction Point cost character in all of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Initially perceived to be a weaker character within the Dragon Ball universe, Yajirobe’s strength came in the form of his role within the battle system.
As a two Destruction Point cost character, Yajirobe was an extremely strong choice to fill out any lineup due to his Senzu Bean ability that allowed him to heal back to full health once players got him up to five skill points. While his actual level of strength was quite weak compared to the likes of Gogeta and Jiren, he made up for it by overperforming his character’s Destruction Point expectations.
However, the recent set of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero patch notes have balanced those changes as Yajirobe’s unassuming reign of terror looks to have come to an end.
How has Yajirobe been nerfed in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero?
According to the Twitter account, LotusAsakura, Yajirobe has received nerfs to both his health and set to utilize the Senzu Bean ability. Yajirobe’s Senzu Bean ability will now cost players Six skill points instead of the previous five if players want to heal back to full health.
Additionally, Yajirobe’s health bar has been depleted fro three bars to just two and a half bars at the start of a match while his starting skillpoint number is now zero compared to two.
All of these changes put Yajirobe on par with other two Destruction Point Characters as his ability to utilize the Senzu Bean ability has been greatly reduced. That being said, these changes should not hurt Yajirobe’s playability in Ranked as his two Destruction Point cost puts him in a place to still be picked despite these changes. He will just be a little less threatening to take on in Ranked now.
Additional changes in new Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Patch
While Yajirobe’s nerfs stand as the marquee change in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, the game has received other updates that amp up the player experience. DBSZ has improved its unresponsive controls during online matches when classic control is selected, as well as the difficulty level during certain stages in Episode Battles.
These changes greatly enhance the playing experience for both online and offline play as players utilizing classic controls will face fewer issues online. Meanwhile, players looking to experience all of the What-If scenarios in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be able to navigate difficult timed fights Additionally, players struggling with the Great Ape Vegeta fight will finally be able to move forward from the Saiyan’s reign of terror as this fight will be easier.
The new Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero patch went live at 1am PT on October 24, 2024. Now that the new patch has officially launched, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero players should be sure to check out our list detailing the underrated characters to pick in Ranked now that Yajirobe has been nerfed.