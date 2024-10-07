How Does Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Ranked Mode Work?
For fighting games like Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, a solid ranked system is one of the major game changers in terms of replayability and player base development. However, just like any other game, the format of every ranked system can become quite confusing. While some games may only opt for single character selection, some Dragon Ball games have seen a team format utilized for their competitive systems.
Whether you want to challenge for the top of the ranked ladder or simply climb higher than your friends, you'll need to know how the ranked system functions because it changes vastly from game to game.
Here is how that all works out in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Ranked Format
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero limits players to just 15 Destruction points for a five-person team in ranked mode. So while it may be amazing to take Whiz or Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta, you will be limited in your options to build out the remainder of your team.
For those new to the Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi series, Destruction Points are the system used to rank characters' strength levels in comparison to one another. The higher the number means the stronger the character.
How Sparking! Zero differs from other fighting games
Unlike other fighting games, not every character is built to be equal. What has made the Tenkaichi series unique is how lore-specific it is to each character's fighting abilities. So if Hercule were to battle Beerus, it would be impossible for Hercule ever to win a one-on-one fight between the two. However, if you ever find yourself with just one Destruction Point to fill out your team, then Hercule will be your only option to round out your ranked team.
Now, while it may seem like a fun idea to take 15 one Destruction Point characters, that would not be possible as each team is maxed out at five fighters. Additionally, apart from a few exceptions such as Cell Jr and the Saibamen, you will only be able to take one of each character to the battlefield.
Those looking for an in-depth release guide for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero should check out our comprehensive guide on what you need to know about the upcoming release. Finally, those looking to see the full list of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero characters should also check out our piece outlining all the playable characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and whether or notcrossplay is featured in the game. For now, just enjoy the ride of searching up everything your heart desires before unleashing your competitive nature.