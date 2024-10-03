Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Release Guide - Date, System Requirements, Play Early
Dragon Ball fans have been waiting for ages for the successor to the popular Budokai Tenkaichi series, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and is ready to unleash Dragon Ball’s most expansive roster to date.
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will feature 181 characters across the entire Dragon Ball franchise as heroes and villains featured throughout the 40 years will be present. As excitement grows from the massive Dragon Ball fanbase, the only thing on the minds of many is when and how they can get their hands on the upcoming game.
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming release of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero release, system requirements, and how you can play the game early.
When does Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero release?
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is set for a release date on October 11, 2024. The newest Dragon Ball video game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows
How to Play Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Early?
Those looking to get their hands on Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero can do so three days early and start playing as early as October 8, 2024. However, Dragon Ball fans can only do this by purchasing the digital versions of the Delux, Ultimate, and Sound Ultimate Editions. Those who pre-order the physical copies will not be presented with this option.
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Price
Those looking to pre-order Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will have a slew of different options available to them. Each edition of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero offers a variety of bonuses available to players. However, those only looking to play can also purchase the Standard Edition.
Here are the following price points available for Dragon Ball fans:
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Standard Edition: $69.99
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Deluxe Edition: $99.99
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Ultimate Edition: $109.99
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Standard Edition is the base form of the game and only includes the actual game and some in-game bonuses if it's pre-ordered. Meanwhile, the other two options come with several bonuses that can be enticing for the diehard Dragon Ball fan.
Per the official Steam page:
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Standard Edition Pre-Order
- Base Game
- Kid Goku
- Unlock Gogeta early
- Unlock Gogeta Super Saiyan early
- Unlock Broly early
- Unlock Broly Super Saiyan early
- Unlock Broly Super Saiyan Full Power early
- Unlock Gogeta Super Saiyan God early
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Deluxe Edition Pre-Order
- Everything above
- Season Pass: 3 Packs including DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO and DRAGON BALL DAIMA content that contains more than 20 playable characters
- Season Pass Bonus that allows you to summon Shenron and three days of early access to the DLC packs.
- Three days early access for digital copies.
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Ultimate Edition Pre-Order
- Everything in the Standard and Deluxe Edition is available to those that purchase the Ultimate Edition
- Ultimate Upgrade Pack
- Summon Super Shenron
Those looking to learn more about all 181 characters featured in the upcoming Dragon Ball game should check out our guide on all Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero characters that will be playable in the game.