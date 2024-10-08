Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Servers Down for Maintenance
The full release of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is almost here. The hype has overwhelmed some players to the point where they got in trouble for streaming the game early, but now every one who bought early access has already jumped head first into reliving the epic Budokai Tenkaichi combat of their youth.
However, as hype continues to build for the full release, early access players may suddenly run into being unable to access the online modes this evening.
Developer Spike Chunsoft has announced that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will undergo maintenance across all platforms on October 8, 2024, at 6pm PDT. The downtime is expected to last roughly 30 minutes.
While the servers are down, both Ranked matches and World Library custom battles will be unavailable.
How to Check the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Server Status
To keep up to date on the status of DBSZ's servers, follow the official accounts including Dragon Ball Games, or track outages using DownDetector.