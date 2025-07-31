Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Confirmed for Switch 2 - Release Date & More
Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero originally only launched on the PS5, the Xbox Series, and on PC. The Switch was left out of the lineup last October, but the release of the Switch 2 creates an opportunity for Bandai Namco to introduce the thrilling anime action to Nintendo fans.
Sparking Zero was just announced for Switch 1 & 2, so we're going to walk Dragon Ball fans through the details, along with how it might run on Nintendo's latest console. Prepare for the ultimate test of strength as Goku and the Nintendo Switch 1 break through their limits in 2025!
Release Date Confirmed for Sparking Zero on Switch 1 and Switch 2
On July 31st, Nintendo officially confirmed that Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero will release on both Switch 1 and Switch 2 on November 14th. Though many fans expected a Switch 2 port eventually, it was a shock when a Switch 1 edition was also announced. An update for DBSZ will be released after launch to improve the Switch 2 version further.
The Switch ports for Sparking Zero appear to come equipped with the full Episode Battle story mode, a level creator, and online play. Some players are worried that Sparking Zero won't run well on the original Switch, so let's dive into how the popular fighting game may perform on Nintendo's portable devices.
Will Sparking Zero Run Well on the Nintendo Switch 2?
The Switch 2 is strong enough to run games like Cyberpunk 2077, so Sparking Zero will probably run smoothly on the Switch 2, even if it doesn't hit a consistent 60 FPS. However, the resolution and maximum frames per second will likely be lower on the Switch 1. It also appears that Switch 1 players will not be able to play with Switch 2 users who are playing an updated version of Sparking Zero.
One X user named Lolo noted that it's strange that the Switch 1 is receiving a port for Sparking Zero when the Xbox One and PS4 were left out. Both consoles are considered to be superior, so perhaps Bandai believes that the Switch 1 simply has a stronger market in 2025.
Some Dragon Ball fans have also been sharing their preference for 60 FPS, with one user named Joako noting that they'd prefer 60 FPS over improved graphics. We'll have to wait and see how Sparking Zero actually performs on Switch 2 at launch, but it's likely to be better than the 30 maximum FPS that Switch 1 ports tend to achieve.
Split-Screen is Getting An Upgrade on Switch 2
According to Adrien190303 and ShonenGameZ, six players can enjoy split-screen battles together on the Switch 2. This is great news for couch co-op, especially since Nintendo is often known for its family-friendly consoles.
Esports Impact: Will the Nintendo Switch 2 Affect Competitive Sparking Zero?
Since crossplay isn't yet present in Sparking Zero, don't expect the Switch ports to change up competitive play too much on other platforms. More DBSZ players could translate into a larger pool of competitors for tournaments, so hopefully the latest port will help Bandai see the esports potential in Sparking Zero and offer their official support for future competitions.