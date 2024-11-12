First Official Tournament Announced for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero only released one month ago, but it's already gearing up for an exciting international tournament. The Dramatic Showdown will feature a pre-set character format for its finale to present explosive character-focused battles to viewers across the globe. Dragon Ball super-fans can register now for a chance at stardom in the anime community.
Competitive Sparking Zero players will first compete in the Online Qualifiers or Battle Hour Qualifiers to test their skills, both of which are structured as DP Battles. To win against an opponent, you'll need to defeat them in two out of three matches.
A total of 16 talented players will be chosen to participate in the Grand Finals, but to be selected fans will have to compete via online tournaments or pre-finale qualifer matches at Battle Hour 2025 on January 18th.
As multiple countries are taking part, you can find out the date and time for each location on the Bandai Namco website, along with the entire ruleset for each round of the tournament. Bandai Namco is holding the Grand Finals in Los Angeles, California during Battle Hour 2025 between January 18th-19th.
Get ready to raise your Ki to the very limit because players from nine countries will be permitted to take part in The Dramatic Showdown! Below, we've listed each participating country and the date for their Online Qualifiers.
Country
Date
Mexico
November 16th at 2 PM Pacific Standard Time
Germany
November 17th at 9:30 AM Pacific Standard Time
United Kingdom
November 23rd at 10:30 AM Pacific Standard Time
France
November 24th at 9:30 AM Pacific Standard Time
Japan
November 30th at 7 PM Pacific Standard Time
Spain
November 30th at 9:30 AM Pacific Standard Time
Italy
December 1st at 10:30 AM Pacific Standard Time
Western United States
December 7th at 3 PM Pacific Standard Time
Eastern United States
December 8th at 3PM Pacific Standard Time
