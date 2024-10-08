Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero: Transformation and Fusion Guide
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is officially out for those who pre-ordered digital copies of either the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of the game where the newest Budokai Tenkaichi entry has caught the attention of longtime Dragon Ball fans.
With a roster of 181 total playable characters and a massive tutorial of new skills waiting to be learned, fans have been searching far and wide to unlock their untapped potential as the best Sparking! Zero fighters in the world. One of the key ways to achieve these feats in any Dragon Ball fighting game is knowing when and how to transform or fuse their characters to gain an edge over their opponents.
This is why one of the biggest questions many Dragon Ball fans have about Sparking! Zero is how they can initiate a transformation or fusion during an actual game.
Here is everything you need to know about transformations and fusions in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
How to Transform in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Every character’s transformation requirements are different and some may be unable to transform to begin with. During character selection, character transformations can be seen on the left side. If there are no transformations available, then it will mean that the character has no transformations
What are the transformation requirements in Sparking! Zero?
Minor transformations such as Goten base form to Super Saiyan 1 only require one skill point. However, those looking to make a drastic transformation like Goku GT base form to Super Saiyan 4, will need multiple skill points to transform.
You will know that you can transform when you see a little blue icon with a yellow crest in the middle. When that happens, hold up on the d-pad to open up a menu where you press the respective button which will prompt a transformation.
How do fusions work in Sparking! Zero?
Fusions work similarly, but the requirements differ as you will need fusion-compatible characters on your team together. Build up the required skill points and activate a transformation. Once that happens, your two characters will merge into one beast with the cumulative health of both characters.
This method of transformation is not available to players in single-player mode. While fusion characters are still playable in single-player mode, the actual transformation between two characters will not be present. That means you will not have the cumulative health of the two characters required for transformation. Instead, you will enter the match with a preset amount of health, either four or five bars of health.
Here are all the characters available for fusion, their respective pairings, and what they transform into.
All Fusion Transformations in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Here is the list of every combination of characters available for fusion transformations in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
Editor’s Note: You will still be able to do these transformations from other forms such as Super Saiyan forms. These are all the minimum requirements needed for each fusion transformation.
Character One
Character Two
Fusion
Goten
Kid Trunks
Gotenks
Goku (Z-End)
Vegeta (Z-End)
Gogeta or Vegito
Goku (GT) Super Saiyan 4
Vegeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4
Gogeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4
Goku (Super)
Vegeta (Super)
Gogeta or Vegito
Goku Black
Zamasu
Fused Zamasu
Kale
Caulifla
Kefla
That is everything you need to know about transformations and fusions in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Now that you are well-equipped to transform in-game, you will no longer need to waste precious destruction points on pre-selecting transformations. Instead, have fun building the best rosters available under trickier circumstances to best your opponents moving forward.
Those in search of a detailed release guide for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero should check out our comprehensive guide on what you need to know about the upcoming game. Finally, those looking to see the full list of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero characters or how the ranked system works should be sure to click on our piece outlining all the playable characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and whether or not crossplay is featured in the game.