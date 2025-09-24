DreamHack Atlanta 2025: Marvel Rivals Ignite; All Esports Events
DreamHack Atlanta 2025 is bringing high-stakes esports together with the greater gaming community. From the Marvel Rivals Ignite (MRI) Grand Finals to the SNK World Championship and some of the first 2XKO events, a variety of games are headlining and there's something in every genre. Let's recap what the event entails, its main competitive titles, its schedule and how to watch.
What is DreamHack Atlanta?
DreamHack is an esports and gaming expo featuring popular competitive titles and high-profile gaming brands. Alongside tournaments, it features interactive fan opportunities, social gattherings and showcases for hobbies like cosplay and fanart. The event self-describes as "more than a festival, it’s a celebration of play, competition, and community — all under one roof."
The next DreamHack event will occur in the Georgia World Conference Center in Atlanta, Georgia. DreamHack Atlanta stretches from October 31 to November 2 2025.
DreamHack Atlanta's Esports Events
This year, DreamHack Atlanta is homing in on popular esports titles. The event will host several major tournaments, with some of the most notable including the Marvel Rivals Ignite Grand Finals, the SNK World Championship and a major EA Sports College Football circuit.
- Marvel Rivals Ignite Grand Finals
- The SNK World Championship Finals
- FC Pro Open Last Chance Qualifier
- FC Pro Open Global Qualifier
- EA Sports College Football
- Clash of Clans World Championship Finals
- Clash Royale League World Finals
- Rainbow 6 Siege X Atlanta
- 2XKO First Impact
DreamHack Atlanta 2025: Esports Schedule
- October 21-November 7: SNK World Championship
- October 27-November 2: Marvel Rivals Ignite Grand Finals
- October 31-November 1: DreamHack Atlanta 2025 EA Sports College Football 26
- October 31-November 1: FC Pro Open LCQ
- October 31-November 2: Clash of Clans World Championship Finals
- October 31-November 2: Clash Royale League World Finals
- October 31-November 2: Rainbow 6 Siege X Atlanta
- October 31-November 2: DreamHack Knockout
- October 31-November 2: DreamHack Collegiate Invitational
- November 1-November 2: FC Pro Open Global Qualifier
DreamHack Atlanta 2025: Main Events
Marvel Rivals Ignite
Marvel Rivals took the esports world by storm in 2024 after an extremely successful launch and streaming popularity. Well-known orgs, including Sentinels and NAVI, have already signed major rosters. A year later, Marvel Rivals Ignite has become its main, developer-organized tournament circuit. Here, the strongest teams worldwide battle it out to become the title's victors. DreamHack Atlanta 2025 will host the Marvel Rivals Ignite Grand Finals, the event's most important matchup with a 1 million USD prize pool.
The SNK World Championship
The best and brightest of the FGC will meet at the SNK World Championship, a tournament that features various fighting games from classic franchises. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is one such title; SNK is heavily investing in its tournament scene, and this recent release also notably featured at the Esports World Cup.
Alongside Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, fighting game fans can expect The King of Fighters XV, Samurai Showdown and The Art of Fighting 3. This tournament includes a hefty 4.1 million USD prize pool.
FC Pro Qualifiers
The FC Pro circuit combines traditional soccer with digital controls. DreamHack Atlanta 2025 will host two significant events for the title: the FC Pro Open Global Qualifier will filter the strongest international players to the next level of tournament play; the FC Pro Open Last Chance Qualifier will hold a high-stakes tournament, with the final advancing team slot to the FC Pro Open (which has a sizable 1 million USD prize pool) reserved for its winner.
2XKO First Impact
Upcoming fighting title 2XKO is just now stepping into the big leagues after a development period, but Riot Games is already getting the ball rolling with tournament initiatives. The First Impact program will supplement community tournaments' prize pools to encourage esports involvement; 2XKO will host a 5,000 USD Mixed Tournament at DreamHack Atlanta, where aspiring fighters can vie for glory.
EA Sports College Football
EA Sports College Football has a smaller esports scene than many other competitive titles. DreamHack Atlanta is looking to expand its horizons: the convention will host an open tournament with a 25,000 USD prize pool. The event will contain 512 players, and DreamHack says it will be "the first of its kind in over a decade."
How to Get Tickets to DreamHack Atlanta
Fans can grab tickets to DreamHack Atlanta on the event's website at dreamhack.com/atlanta/tickets. Tickets are available for the entire event or select days of the weekend. There are also different experience tiers, some with select perks.
- 3-day Ticket Starting Price: 79 USD
- 1-day Ticket Starting Price (Friday): 39 USD
- 1-day Ticket Starting Price (Saturday): 49 USD
- 1-Day Ticket Starting Price (Sunday):45 USD