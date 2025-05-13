"I'll Pay for PogChamps" - The DrLupo Chess Cheating Saga Explained
The PogChamps influencer tournament is one of the most famous chess events around, and gamers from across the esports world gather to watch their favorite celebrities participate. This year, the chess community is abuzz after streamer DrLupo was caught cheating, and several key esports figures have reacted. Let's explore everything we know about the DrLupo PogChamps incident, including a full timeline and what impact it may have on chess esports.
Checkmate: DrLupo Caught Cheating in PogChamps
What is PogChamps?
PogChamps is an influencer tournament hosted by Chess.com, the most popular chess esports website. It has occurred annually since 2020 and often features gaming influencers, with xQc, benjifishy, Tyler1, Ludwig, Myth, moistcr1tikal and Pokimane taking part. Mainstream celebrities like MrBeast, Logic and Riann Wilson (Dwight Schrute from The Office) have also participated. Renowned chess athletes like Hikaru Nakamura, Alexandra Botez, Anna Cramling and Daniel Naroditsky frequently provide coaching and commentary during the tournament.
In PogChamps, contestants battle each other in a round-robin group stage before entering the single-elimination knockout stage's final brackets, and the overall tournament victor earns a significant reward. The 2025 PogChamps event, PogChamps 6, had a 100,000 USD prize pool.
DrLupo Caught Cheating at Chess
Benjamin 'DrLupo' Lupo is an American livestreamer and gaming influencer with over 4.5 million followers on Twitch and 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube. He is most well-known for his charity streams for St. Jude's Children's Hospital and his Escape from Tarkov content. DrLupo is also involved with the upcoming Bungie extraction shooter Marathon and has collaborated with Fortnite legend Ninja.
DrLupo entered PogChamps 6 as a competitor. On April 30 2025, he faced well-known Pokémon influencer Wolfeyvgc in the group stage. At the time of the tournament, Lupo's Elo rating was around 650, while Wolfey's was 1,347. While many gamers use this chess Elo system interchangeably with MMR, it works differently — chess has 'classes' instead of ranks and assigns players a number to reflect their skill level. Higher Elo indicates stronger performance, with novices usually hovering around 1,000 and experts surpassing 2,000. Wolfey's Elo rating was double Lupo's, making it an unfavorable matchup for him. Wolfey was also on a winning streak and had already defeated several competitors, sitting comfortably at the top of Chess.com's standings.
To make things worse for Lupo, Wolfey immediately took the upper hand in their matchup. Lupo blundered and lost his Queen, which is a huge disadvantage in any chess match. The queen is a chess player's most flexible piece, and it can be essential for taking space with ranged moves and making aggressive plays. It's possible to win after losing it, but the odds are slim, especially in a low Elo. For FPS players, it would be like clutching a 1v5 on a thrifty round with the bomb already planted. If you're more MOBA-inclined, imagine reverse sweeping after the enemy team has destroyed your inhibitors with a large gold gap.
Suddenly, the unthinkable happened: Lupo made a miraculous comeback as if the spirit of Magnus Carlsen possessed him. Shortly after losing his queen, Lupo executed 26 scientifically 'perfect' moves in a row, turning the tables on his competitor. Watchers noticed these moves looked similar to what a chess engine (a program designed to calculate the ideal moves in any scenario) would recommend. At one point, Lupo sacrificed one of his pawns to set up a 'rook lift,' a move typically played in high Elo. Viewers also spotted Lupo ignoring Wolfey's exposed queen several times. The cheating was blatant — for another FPS analogy, imagine playing against a Diamond VALORANT player who pre-aims your location and hits headshots in every duel but somehow doesn't know how to defuse the Spike or turn away from a flash.
Lupo defeated Wolfeyvgc 2-0, but the chess community quickly spoke out about the unfair match, and Chess.com would soon take action.
The Aftermath
Initially, DrLupo maintained his innocence and responded to several netizens after the matchup on an April 30 stream, saying to one, "I'm sorry that I beat your boy (Wolfey)." He also stated, "I'm not great at chess. I had a really good couple games."
Lupo also called Wolfeyvgc while live, asking him to confirm that he won fair and square. Wolfey said, "I'm not too worked up about it [...] I believe you." However, he mentioned "I saw a message, I don't know if it's true [about Lupo's 26 perfect moves in a row]," and said that was likely why his chat was suspicious. Wolfey closed the conversation by saying it wouldn't be a big deal "even if [DrLupo] did cheat", and that he was sorry if any of his followers had harassed him.
Gaming influencer and commentator Ludwig later messaged Lupo on X.com, asking if "the streets keeping it 99" in saying he was using an engine. Lupo responded in a lighthearted tone, dropping a joke about the chess community's extreme cheating methods before doubling down and saying, "believe me or not, i played what i played. pulled from chat though, couldn't stop looking. which as i said, i knew better."
Later in the day, Lupo commented in an X.com post that he had "decided to drop out of the event to help maintain competitive integrity," though he "had a ton of fun playing. He also admitted to cheating, though he claimed he had the official stream on his second monitor and had used the chat's suggestions to make correct moves.
Lupo closed the message with an apology: "That's on me and no one else. That's my f--- up. I apologize - you'd think I would know better, but here we are."
Several pro chess players dropped in to offer their opinions. Andrew Tang called Lupo out in an X.com post: "chess players know what you did." Woman Grandmaster Nemo @akanemsko simply replied "bruh... RIP" to DrLupo's post. She confirmed, "It was about as direct cheating as you could possibly have in this event." Ludwig would later reveal he had spoken to many chess Grandmasters in private conversations who "unanimously" believed DrLupo had cheated.
Just 30 minutes after Lupo's dropout announcement, Chess.com ruled that DrLupo was responsible for "a fair play violation that occurred during today's Pogchamps event." The site also removed DrLupo from the PogChamps brackets and banned his account as punishment.
While the chess community appreciated the apology, many still believed Lupo was not telling the full truth and maintained he had used a chess engine. On May 1, Lupo continued refuting these claims, saying it would be inefficient to constantly look up the best move on an engine since he was on a "time limit."
On a May 2 morning stream, Lupo elaborated on the incident:
"I betrayed the trust of chess community, I betrayed the trust of my chat, I lied directly to Wolf [...] I got caught in a fight-or-flight moment and I panicked. [...] I don't want sympathy, I don't need that. I f---ed up, and hurt people that were probably pretty excited to have a big creator in their space [...] I am appalled and embarrassed."
Later, Lupo finally admitted to using an engine in a lengthy X.com post where he said "the internet has been right basically since the beginning," and said it had taken lots of "self reflection and internal fighting" to air the truth. Lupo revealed he had also privately apologized to Wolfey and tournament officials.
The post also answered the biggest question on the community's mind: why Lupo had cheated in the first place. He explained it was a result of internal insecurity and mental health struggles:
"People kept asking me why I did it - I think I did it for a false sense of self-validation. To convince myself that I could win when clearly I shouldn't have. [...] I accept those consequences now, because I deserve it. I understand that people are going to question everything in my career now. I don't blame them. I was the guy that vocally hated people who cheated in video games, Tarkov is riddled with it. And I did the most hypocritical thing I could do.
"
Lupo also extended another apology:
"I'm sorry. To everyone. My friends and family. People that watch me. Anyone that I associate with. I betrayed your trust. I hope one day people can forgive me, and I understand if they can't. I hope one day I can forgive myself, too. I'm typically pretty hard on myself."
On a May 12 2025 stream titled 'update', Lupo elaborated on the event's aftereffects. He offered a counterargument to netizens claiming he 'only apologized because he got caught', saying "I think initially, always, anybody's only going to apologize because they got caught. It's about what happens after that, if they cover up, go into hiding, pretend it didn't happen. [...] If I wanna become [the ideal version of myself], I gotta stare down the barrel. [...] That's the best way to approach this instead of hiding from it."
In addition, Lupo revealed he was taking other steps to make things right:
"Minus my Chess.com account getting banned, there kind of haven't been any consequences of that. And I'm a guy that believes in paying the price for what you do. So [...] I basically offered, I'll gladly pay for the entirety of PogChamp 7 if they will let me. I'll do the whole 100,000 USD charity. [...] I'll pay for everything, send me the bill, I will pay for it."
Lupo also mentioned that it is "totally fine" if Chess.com wishes to distance their brand and he is also looking for chess-related charities to donate the 100,000 USD to as an alternative.
What Does This Mean for Chess?
Community Reactions
The chess community has had mixed reactions to DrLupo's chess character arc. Ludwig made a video about the incident on May 5, which quickly went viral, racking up over 817,000 views. Ludwig criticized Lupo's initial denial in the piece, saying "he did piecemeal it... That's the biggest issue." However, he also applauded Lupo's open explanation and appreciated knowing why he decided to cheat:
"I'm not trying to defend cheating, but I think it's cool to understand the emotion that went into cheating in the first place... Fragility, ego. [...] I personally don't throw the baby out with the bathwater. I think if you do f--- up, or maybe even when you f--- up, I think the accountability is the good part."
Some commenters' opinions differed. User @weebus_ wrote, "his best move would have been to apologize immediately, but I guess he didn't use his engine to find that one." Another netizen, @calvinnguyen1870, criticized Lupo's previous decision to call Wolfey while live and ask him to verify the match, calling it "next level grimy."
Esports Impact
While the cheating scandal has disappointed PogChamps viewers, it has ultimately brought fresh attention to chess esports. The incident drew interest from the gaming community, who might not have been as interconnected with the chess world, since it occurred at an influencer tournament and involved a famous streamer. It will also remind other tournaments in all esports disciplines to keep an eye out and avoid similar debacles in the future.
In addition, Chess.com's decision to ban Dr.Lupo's account and enact consequences seems to have reinforced the community's faith in its integrity. This, combined with the situation's reach, could result in larger PogChamps events and more Chess.com users. If DrLupo does donate to PogChamps or a related chess charity, it could help make the sport more accessible and usher in a new generation of players. Chess will also appear at the Esports World Cup (EWC) for the first time this year, further solidifying its status alongside traditional PC esports.