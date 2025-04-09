DrLupo Says Bungie's New FPS Marathon Has Potential - "It's Good Dude"
The gaming world is abuzz about Bungie's upcoming PVP shooter Marathon with a gameplay reveal on the horizon. Well-known content creator DrLupo recently elaborated on his thoughts about the title on-stream, also revealing that he has played a significant role in playtesting and been involved in the title's development. Let's explore everything we know.
What is Marathon?
Marathon is an upcoming esports game developed by Bungie, the studio famed for 'Halo' and 'Destiny.' It has futuristic neon aesthetics and describes itself as a "sci-fi PVP extraction shooter" in which players "compete for survival, riches, and renown in a world of evolving, persistent zones, where any run can lead to greatness."
The title's story includes 'clone technology' and 'synthetic bodies.' Since Destiny includes PVP elements and the Halo franchise already has a thriving esports scene, Marathon could have a similarly intense competitive focus. If Marathon succeeds, it would also likely become a direct competitor to Escape from Tarkov, which shares its PVP extraction genre.
DrLupo Reveals 'Marathon' Involvement
Streamer and content creator Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo has over 4.5 million followers on his Twitch account, where he broadcasts games including Fortnite and Escape from Tarkov. DrLupo originally rose to fame as a Destiny streamer, so he is closely associated with Bungie's existing titles.
On an April 5 2024 stream, DrLupo opened up about his involvement with the title, saying:
"Marathon is a game [...] I can say that it's good, dude. I can say that."
While Dr. Lupo cautioned his viewers that he is under an NDA and cannot speak about certain details — "I can't talk about a lot of pieces of it, I can't talk about really any of it yet" — he revealed that he had been active in the game's development. Lupo confirmed he has playtested the game "over the course of the last 5 or 6 years" and states he "has been involved in this project for a long time." He also claims to be "the first non-Bungie employee" to test the title.
Esports Impact
Lupo appears optimistic about Marathon, saying "every iteration" he played was "better than the last." However, he notes the game "could be better than what it is right now," though Lupo clarifies he has only played unfinished alpha versions.
DrLupo summarized by stating:
"I'm excited for if and when they do playtest, if and when release happens, any of that stuff. I'm excited to be able to show you things. I'm excited. I am."
A few days later, on April 8 2025, DrLupo elaborated on his thoughts on his X.com account. He clarified his thoughts that the game "could be better," noting that Bungie was receptive to his and other creators' feedback and that the criticism brings them "value."
To close, DrLupo stated:
"I hope just as much as everyone else that it's fun, challenging, and sticks around for a long time."
While has moved into full time streaming, Dr Lupo was one of the legends of early Fortnite, competing in numerous tournaments as part of esports organization Rogue. His opinion could carry a great deal of weight on a new extraction shooter with a competitive focus. Bungie is a company with deep roots in the esports industry thanks to Halo, so any new competitive shooter they release is worth considering for any player with esports aspirations.
Bungie has not yet confirmed a full release date for Marathon, but its full gameplay reveal will occur shortly on April 12 2025.