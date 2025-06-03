Dune: Awakening Early Access Release Date, Time Zones, PC Specs
Dune: Awakening is an open-world survival MMO set on the unforgiving desert planet of Arrakis. Instead of telling a fixed story, it drops players into a persistent world where spice is power and sandstorms are a serious problem. You’ll need to craft, fight, and build alliances to survive, all while avoiding sandworms the size of small buildings. If you’re ready to step into the world of Dune, here’s everything you need to know in our release guide below.
What Day Does Dune: Awakening Release?
Dune: Awakening releases on June 10, 2025. It will only be available for PC via Steam at that time. However, if you buy the Deluxe or Ultimate editions, you can play the game on June 5 with Advanced Access, and pre-load it on June 4.
Console players will have to wait for quite a while to play Dune: Awakening on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. According to a response from the Funcom team on Reddit, they are aiming to release Dune Awakening on consoles by the end of 2026. Naturally, Reddit handled this information calmly and respectfully. Ultimately, if you're hyped for this game, you're going to be playing it on PC.
Dune: Awakening Release Time
It doesn't matter if you've preloaded Dune Awakening or if you're buying it on release day, it won't unlock on Steam for players until the following times in each time zone (June 5 for Advanced Access, June 10 for standard release):
- West Coast US (PDT): June 5/June 10 at 7am
- East Coast US (EDT: June 5/June 10 at 10am
- United Kingdom (BST): June 5/June 10 at 3pm
- Central Europe (CET): June 5/June 10 at 4pm
- Japan (JST): June 5/June 10 at 11pm
Dune: Awakening PC Specs
Minimum
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-7400 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) / AMD Radeon 5600XT (6 GB)
- Storage: 60 GB available space
- SSD required
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
Recommended
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB) / AMD Radeon 6700XT (12 GB)
- Storage: 75 GB available space
- SSD required
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
Related: Gears of War: Reloaded Release Guide - Launch Date, Prices, Beta, And More
Is Dune: Awakening Crossplay Compatible?
Given that there will be a year and a half gap between the PC release and the console release of Dune: Awakening, it's unlikely that the game will be crossplay compatible. In an AMA thread on Reddit that took place in early May 2025, Funcom didn't respond to any of the crossplay questions from fans. There are no known plans for the game to be crossplay compatible.
Dune: Awakening Classes Explained
Bene Gesserit
- Masters of manipulation and battlefield control
- Starts with the Voice: Compel ability
- Uses stealth, agility, and mental domination to outwit enemies
- Can freeze foes, force movement, or make them ignore you
- Weirding Way path boosts survival and speed
- Essentially a psychic rogue class - slippery, clever, and deadly in the right hands
Mentat
- Tactical masterminds with a focus on recon and precision
- Begins with The Sentinel trap ability
- Deploy decoys, poison fields, and scanning tools
- Excels at sniping, scanning weak points, and planning ambushes
- Strong anti-Voice counters against Bene Gesserit
- Best described as a mix of a ranger and trapper class with tech-savvy flair
Swordmaster
- Elite melee fighters with precision and poise
- Starts with Deflection, a parry-focused ability
- Deals heavy melee damage with blades and ripostes
- Focus on stamina, bleeding attacks, and counterplay
- Great mobility with Knee Charge and Eye of the Storm
- Classic melee DPS class with defensive flair - think duelist-meets-gladiator
Trooper
- Front-line soldier built for direct combat and mobility
- Begins with the Shigawire Claw for fast grapples and pulls
- Expert in grenades, heavy weapons, and movement control
- Can slow, knock back, or lift enemies with tech tools
- Resilient and adaptable, great for group fights
- Think of them as a demolition-heavy commando class
Dune: Awakening Editions & Prices
This information is for the upcoming Steam release only. There is no information about the console releases yet. All game contents listed below are digital, and there is no physical edition release for Dune: Awakening.
Edition
Price
Contents
Standard Edition
$49.99
- Base game
Deluxe Edition
$69.99
- Base game
Ultimate Edition
$89.99
- Base game
*The Dune: Awakening Season Pass includes all four of the game's DLCs. They will be released over time, starting with Wildlife of Arrakis on June 10, 2025. Lost Harvest will be released between October and December 2025, Raiders of the Broken Lands will follow in the third quarter of 2026, sometime between January and March, and The Water Wars will complete the set between April and June 2026.
Is Dune: Awakening on Nintendo Switch 2?
There is no plan to release Dune: Awakening on the Nintendo Switch or the Nintendo Switch 2, despite the early play for the game falling directly on the console's release date.
Related: Elden Ring NightReign Release Date - All Time Zones, PC Specs, Switch 2
The Shooter GOAT Can't Wait
The launch of Dune: Awakening is shaping up to be a major moment for the competitive survival and PvP crowd—and yes, Shroud is already on it.
The former Counter-Strike pro and Twitch legend has been eyeing this one hard, posting on social media every few days with ever-increasing hype.
So yeah, he's gearing up for launch, probably with zero sleep and perfect aim. Expect to see him streaming through release week, testing out builds, wiping squads, and generally reminding everyone why he's still one of the most precise FPS players on the planet.
If you want to see what Dune: Awakening looks like in the hands of someone who plays with near-robotic reflexes, Shroud’s your guy.
Is Dune: Awakening an Esport?
While most survival games have pretty limited competitive potential, Dune: Awakening is a proper MMO complete with a PVP system. What's more, Dune: Awakening looks to be a good bit faster-paced than most MMOs. There's a reason a pro gamer like Shroud, who made his name in shooters that demand fast reflexes and skillful command of movement options, is so hyped for the game.
It's unclear Dune: Awakening will have full blown PVP leaderboards, but MMO gamers have always found ways to create their own competitions outside of what the devs intended. Expect to see esports orgs and streamers putting together 1v1 tournaments soon after launch.