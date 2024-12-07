Duos are Now Available in Fortnite OG
The return of the beloved Fortnite OG is a time for celebration, but fans of the Duos mode haven't been too happy. Fortnite OG only launched with Solos and Squads, creating an uneven battlefield for those who play in groups of two or three.
However, it looks like Epic Games has heard the criticism. As of today, Duos mode is available in Fortnite OG permanently, so two players can take on the world in classic style. Leakers like ShiinaBR are spreading the news on X, and fans are getting excited. Although Fortnite OG has Duos, there are still a few questions you may have about the future of Fortnite OG. Finally, Jonesy and Peely will become a team again.
Is Ranked Available in Fortnite OG?
Ranked is not yet available as an option in Fortnite OG, but according to Epic Games, it will be soon. A release date hasn't been announced, but we expect to play competitively by January since Fortnite OG has grown in popularity at such a fast pace. However, skill-based matchmaking has been added to further the classical fun, which we know thanks to HYPEX and osirion_gg on X.
When are Trios Coming to Fortnite OG?
Fortnite OG still doesn't have Trios, but Duos were introduced to the nostalgic game mode earlier today. Trios allows three players to jump into a match together for a fun time, but they probably won't make it into Fortnite OG for a while. Epic Games didn't always offer Trios as an option in Battle Royale, so it's likely not a priority for the classical version of Fortnite either.
Even though Trios aren't available in Fortnite OG yet, you can still play Solos, Duos, or Squads. We don't know if limited-time modes will ever be available in OG, but live events from Chapter 1 of the third-person shooter are rumored to provide an encore throughout the various OG seasons.