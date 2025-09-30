What Does the EA Acquisition Mean for the Future of Esports?
Electronic Arts is officially being acquired and taken private as part of a $50 billion deal with Silver Lake, Affinity Partners and Saudi Arabia’s Private Investment Fund (PIF) that will further the country’s position in both the esports and gaming space.
Everything You Need to Know About The EA Purchase
As of Sept. 29, Saudi Arabia’s Private Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners secured a deal to purchase the entirety of Electronic Arts (EA), buying out the company’s other investors with plans to take the developer giant private under new ownership. The PIF will be the largest contributor to this deal, investing $36 billion, having previously held a 10 percent stake in the company as a shareholder.
Acquisition has been a discussion surrounding EA for years now, with some major rumors back in 2022 involving discussions with companies like Apple, Disney and others. EA CEO Andrew Wilson says that this deal shows “powerful recognition of their remarkable work,” referring to the teams at the company that “built some of the world’s most iconic IP.”
It is important to note that this deal will still need to be approved by proper regulatory authority where necessary and pass through shareholder approval. All parties involved in the purchase project that it will be officially closed in early 2027, barring further delays.
Should EA be successfully acquired, this deal would be the second-largest company transaction in video game industry history, only topped by Microsoft finalizing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October 2023 for a total of $75.4 billion, with the deal originally being proposed for $68.7 billion.
Saudi Arabia recently made another big investment, with Savvy Games Group’s Scopely purchasing Niantic’s game portfolio, including Pokémon Go, for $3.5 billion in March.
What Games are Affected by the EA Acquisition
If you are unaware, Electronic Arts is among the biggest publishers and developers in the entire games industry, arguably being the largest third-party name across all platforms for the last two decades. This $55 billion acquisition now hands Saudi Arabia access to a library of
Here is a list of every major IP EA has access to directly, with an asterisk (*) marking the franchises that have some form of licensing or external element involved in the development that needs to be maintained in some fashion for the games to continue beyond their latest entry.
- Madden NFL*
- NHL Hockey*PGL Tour Golf*
- EA Sports FC* (previously FIFA)
- EA Sports College Football* (previously NCAA Football)
- NCAA Basketball*
- NBA Live*
- NFL Street and NBA Street*
- EA Sports UFC*
- Battlefield
- Need for Speed
- Sims and SimCity
- Command & Conquer
- Dungeon Keeper
- SSX
- Dead Space
- Medal of Honor
- Star Wars: Battlefront*
- Star Wars: Jedi Series*
- Peggle
- Mass Effect
- Dragon Age
- Skate
- Spore
- Army of Two
- Mirror’s Edge
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Bejeweled
- Titanfall
- Apex Legends
- Super Mega Baseball
This is just a sample of games developed and distributed by EA, which doesn’t take into account the publishing arm of the company or smaller IP. EA also directly owns notable studios such as BioWare, DICE, Respawn and more.
As noted by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schrier on bluesky, one element of this deal that is being overlooked by many conversations is the fact that this purchase will also see EA “on the hook” for $20 billion of debt financing. Something Schrier and many other analysts note could lead to things like “mass layoffs, more aggressive monetization, and other big cost-cutting measures” as the company tries to correct itself post-acquisition.
Even just seeing more monetization in existing games like Apex Legends and EA FC 2026 could drastically change how players interact with those titles. And that isn’t even taking into account how strategies for live-service titles like Battlefield 6 and the newest Skate will be taken into account moving forward.
“EA’s empire is heavy on sports and sprawling studios, so some ‘right-sizing’ is inevitable—expect a sharper split between the sports division and everything else, some studio consolidation, and likely relocation of certain functions to Saudi Arabia,” NYU business professor Joost van Dreunen said to Kotaku. “Being private could also tilt its content strategy back toward longer-cycle franchises rather than quarter-to-quarter live-ops churn. Battlefield gets a cushion, but there will be trims and a sports-versus-everything-else carve-out.”
That also doesn’t take into account concerns around things like representation in games, with many fans of BioWare titles or games like The Sims actively noting that this will likely lead to a lack of focus or direct exclusion of women and LGBTQ+ groups in future projects. One current EA employee told Stephen Totilo’s Game File that “Andrew Wilson basically said ‘f you’ to all women and LGBTQ employees at EA with this deal.”
Sims content creator lilsimsie went even deeper on her worries for the franchise, along with general concerns over how EA will deal with that debt.
“This news is extremely scary to me, and it makes me deeply worried about the future The Sims with EA now being owned by such a conservative group,” lilsimsie said. “The Sims has been a very inclusive game for a long time, and it horrifies me to think of them rolling back any of that progress or somehow censoring the game. Making a change like that would alienate the entire player base of The Sims, and I think it would be an incredibly stupid and shortsighted move from the new investors that would backfire heavily.”
Even with Wilson claiming that EA’s values and commitment to players around the world will “remain unchanged” after this deal, concerns have already arisen across multiple fandoms with just the announcement.
EA Saudi Arabia Sale - Esports and Gaming Impact
EA being purchased and taken private will shake up the entire gaming industry, as the company releases many of the most popular live service games and other major titles every year on every platform. But this will also result in some big changes for esports as Saudi Arabia continues to invest in that space.
With its Esports World Cup tentpole and ownership of other esports event media like the ESL FACEIT Group, Saudi Arabia is already a hub for competitive gaming, putting over $71.5 million in prize money up across 25 different games for the 2025 EWC. The PIF also promotes EWC through other competitive events, including Riot Games’ League of Legends EMEA Championship and Evo, which is also partially owned by the PIF via Qiddiya.
Of course, ownership of a tournament organizer and company that creates and manages the games in said tournament represents a potential conflict of interest that could put competitive integrity at risk. Hypothetically, the EWC could choose to remove Call of Duty from future events in favor of the EA-published direct competitor Battlefield 6.
Apex Legends and EA Sports FC, which the PIF will own if this deal goes through, were already featured in the 2025 EWC lineup. It isn’t hard to envision an expansion in tournament appearances for other competitive titles from EA, such as Madden, College Football or the eventual return to College Basketball in future events.
This especially holds true as Saudi Arabia continues to invest in other areas of entertainment media, which include traditional sports.
There also might be increased Saudi influence on future EA projects beyond esports too. Looking at Cristiano Ronaldo and Salvatore Ganacci appearing as characters in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, which is developed by Saudi-owned SNK, as an example, we might see a similar focus put on Saudi-partnered athletes and personalities moving forward.