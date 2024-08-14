EA CFB25 Pushes Past $500 Million in Sales
Fans of sports sim video games have been hyping up EA's College Football 25 and that has resulted in some insane sales.
EA CFB25 has been a massive hit with football fans. Everything from the online play to career mode has been praised by gamers, with many claiming it will be the death of the Madden series. Now, some sales data has been revealed that further has fans feeling like EA CF 25 will dominate the football games market.
EA CFB25 Reveals Massive Sales Numbers
It was reported that as of the end of July, EA has made $500 million from College Football 25. This far surpassesed the company's alleged goal of reaching $150 million.
The moolah comes from game purchases as well as paid users across all consoles, reaching 5 million.
Sports gamers lamented that the success of the game is likely due to a lack of microtransactions, which run rampant in other EA titles. Others pointed out, however, that Ultimate Team was basically "pay to win" per usual, taking way too much effort to grind through. This is likely another source of incoming cash for EA.