EA College Football 25 Top 10 Overall Teams
It's been a long and arduous journey to get another college football game. With NCAA14 being an incredible game, still played and loved to this day, EA's CFB25 has a lot of expectations to live up to and only time will tell if it does or not. In the lead up to its launch in a couple of weeks, let's take a look at the 10 best teams in the upcoming title.
EA Sports College Football 25 Top 10 Teams:
- Georgia - 95 overall
- Ohio State - 93 overall
- Oregon - 93 overall
- Alabama - 92 overall
- Texas - 92 Overall
- Clemson - 90 overall
- Notre Dame - 90 overall
- LSU - 90 overall
- Penn State - 88 overall
- Utah - 88 overall
Related Article: Everything You Need To Know About EA Sports College Football 25
1. Georgia (95 OVR)
As one would probably expect, Georgia is the top-rated team heading into the new game. They are expected to be one of the best, if not the best, teams in real life and this is a fairly unanimous choice. Whether they're 2 overalls better than the next highest team is debatable, but whether they're number 1 or not isn't.
2. Ohio State (93 OVR)
Ohio State got key transfers from the infamous portal this offseason and are expected to be back in full force after a couple of disappointing seasons. They are considered the second-best team in the country according to EA and that's not an unreasonable conclusion to come to. They will be a great pick for players in this game.
3. Oregon (93 OVR)
Oregon may seem a little out of place to some since it's been a while since they really accomplished anything. Mostly irrelevant since Marcus Mariota's days came to an end, Oregon had a brief time in the spotlight last season after shutting up Colorado's hype. This year they are expected to be a top team competing for a title and because of this, they'll be very good in-game as well.
4. Alabama (92 OVR)
One of the more difficult teams to judge moving forward, with the retirement of legendary head coach Nick Saban, Bama may no longer be the Juggernaut it has been. However, until we see them fall off a cliff, there's no reason to assume they have. At a 92 overall, Alabama is 4th best team according to EA and a phenomenal choice for players looking to play with a top team.
5. Texas (92 OVR)
After having a great year last season and securing a spot in the final 4-team College Football Playoff, Texas fans get to celebrate by getting a highly rated team in CFB25. Players should have no issues making it to the 12-team playoff with the Longhorns in the upcoming game.
6. Clemson (90 OVR)
Probably the most surprising team to be rated this highly, Clemson was far and away the second most successful program of the 4-team playoff era. However, they have not been the same the last few years and have struggled immensely with staying relevant in the playoff conversation.
There is much criticism that can be placed on Clemson's lack of willingness/ability to make good use of the transfer portal (CFB's most controversial modern feature). They still have some good players with high upside and EA is giving the players the benefit of the doubt in this game.
7. Notre Dame (90 OVR)
In the modern day, Notre Dame is almost always good and basically never great. CFB25 is no different. Coming in at a 90 overall, they are the 7th best team in the new game. In real life, they're looking to take a big step forward with Marcus Freeman's third year at the helm and a much better offensive coordinator. In the video game, they'll be a good pick for anyone not wanting to deal with the horrors of *gasp* being in a conference.
8. LSU (90 OVR)
Coming off a year where they had the best offense in the country and QB who won the Heisman while having one of the greatest individual seasons any college football player has ever had literally ever, LSU has lost their elite OC, starting QB, and many other players.
They failed to be truly relevant in terms of playoff contention last year but are still a good team and deserve to be rated highly for the game.
9. Penn State (88 OVR)
If EA was rating fan impact on game, Penn State would probably come in at a 95+ and be leading the pack, but EA is not rating that, they're rating players. At an 88 overall, Penn State's rating is fair and makes them a quality pick for players who want an easier time winning home games.
10. Utah (88 OVR)
One of the more surprising rises in the sports world over the last few years has been the rise of Utah. From college football to getting an NHL team, the state that many Americans probably forget even exists is doing well for itself.
Though they've failed to put together a clean enough season to make the CFP, Utah has been a very good team and absolutely deserving of being rated as the 10th best team.
There are only a few more weeks before we finally get out hands on this much anticipated game and it's shaping up to be, at the very least, a solid game. These might be the 10 best teams overall, but they're far from the only options available to you.