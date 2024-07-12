EA FC 24 FUTTIES Players Revealed
One of the most exciting parts of the EA FC Season is when the FUTTIES cards are released. This is an exciting time for many Ultimate Team players as it sees their favorite cards get an upgrade, with some players even hitting the maximum rating of 99.
Here’s everything you need to know about FUTTIES in Season 8 of EA FC 24, including all of the players, the event start date, and how you can unlock them fast.
What is FUTTIES?
FUTTIES is a promo which was introduced in FIFA 17, and it allows the community to vote for their favorite cards in Ultimate Team. The cards with the most votes will be given a special pink card with massively upgraded stats.
FUTTIES Release Date
The FUTTIES promo in EA SPORTS FC 24 will start on Friday, July 19 at 1pm ET. This will be an initial launch with 12 cards in the seasonal rewards, with further cards releasing throughout Season 8.
Season 8 FUTTIES Player Cards
Season 8 of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team will feature 40 levels, and contains 12 FUTTIES cards to unlock along the way. Players can work their way through the season levels by earning XP through challenges. Additionally, there are a ton of other rewards such as player packs and kits to unlock in the season rewards.
- Level 5: FUTTIES Premium Fabinho
- Level 7: FUTTIES Premium Dries Mertens
- Level 9: FUTTIES Guro Reiten
- Level 12: FUTTIES Destiny Udogie
- Level 14: FUTTIES Kadidiatou Diani
- Level 16: FUTTIES Aubameyang
- Level 20: FUTTIES Ansu Fati
- Level 22: FUTTIES Marcus Rashford
- Level 24: FUTTIES Lena Oberdorf
- Level 32: FUTTIES Aitana Bonmati
- Level 38: FUTTIES Icon Garrincha
- Level 40: FUTTIES Erling Haaland
One of the standout players in this promo is the Erling Haaland FUTTIES card unlocked at Season level 40. This card is 99 rated overall, and features 98 pace and 99 shooting, so he will undoubtedly fit into any players squad in the game.
How to Unlock FUTTIES Cards Fast
The easiest way to unlock the FUTTIES cards is by maximizing the XP you earn on EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The best way to do this is by completing all of the daily and weekly challenges, as these will give you the most amount of XP possible each day.