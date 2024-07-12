EA FC 25 Cover Star Rumored to be Jude Bellingham
As we head into the summer, leaks regarding the second iteration of EA SPORTS FC are coming out, with one of the biggest conversations supposedly being answered. Being the cover star of an EA FC title is one of the biggest honors a player can have, and leaks suggest that it will be Real Madrid and England star, Jude Bellingham, who will be the face of EA FC 25.
Here’s everything the recent leaks have told us, including the potential release date, pre-order bonuses, and more.
Bellingham to Headline EA FC 25
Multiple leakers have suggested that Bellingham will be the cover star of EA FC 25, with the most notable being FutSheriff. It’s understandable that the 21-year-old would be the face of the title following an incredible season in which he scored 21 goals for Real Madrid, making him their all-time top English scorer as they took the league title, won the Champions League, and is currently set to feature in the UEFA EURO 2024 Final on Sunday, July 14.
EA FC 25 Release Date & Pre-Order Bonuses
Leaks have also revealed a potential release date for EA FC 25, with the title supposedly releasing on September 27, 2024. This would mean that players who purchase the Ultimate Edition would receive seven days of early access as seen in previous titles, allowing them to start playing on September 20, 2024.
Additionally, we expect EA FC 25 to release with two editions, Standard and Ultimate. Ultimate edition players can expect to receive a ton of extra rewards such as FC Points, loan players, and even a GOTG Card in FC 24.
That’s all the info we have on EA FC 25 right now, however we expect a full announcement by EA SPORTS in the coming days with lots of more information.