Does EA FC 25 Have Crossplay?
Crossplay is a vital part of almost every game in 2024. But does it exist in EA SPORTS FC 25? Crossplay is especially exciting in EA FC as you can team up with friends for Divison Rivals, Rush and even Pro Clubs. Here’s everything you need to know about crossplay in this year's title.
Yes, EA SPORTS FC 25 has Crossplay. However, it only works between platforms of the same generation. So Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC can play together, and so can Xbox One and PS4 users. But an Xbox Series X user will not be able to play with a PS4 user.
How to Turn On Crossplay in EA FC 25
Crossplay is usually enabled by default in EA FC 25. However, if you’re running into problems, follow these steps:
- Open the EA FC 25 Social Tab
- Go to Social Settings
- Select Cross-Play
- Select Cross-Play Settings
- Select ‘Yes’ on Cross-Play Enabled
Once you and your friends have Crossplay enabled, you’ll be able to add each other as friends in the EA FC 25 social tab. Adding each other is super simple, and can be done by searching for your friends EA ID. Your EA ID is displayed on your EA FC 25 social tab.
Once you’re friends in the EA FC 25 social tab, you’ll be able to invite each other to Ultimate Team, Co-Op seasons and Pro Clubs matches.
Can you turn off Crossplay in EA FC 25?
Yes, you can disable Crossplay in EA FC 25 by following the same steps to enable it but selecting ‘no’ at the Cross-Play Enabled stage. However, this may result in longer wait times for matches, and will mean you won’t be able to play with any of your friends if they’re on different platforms.