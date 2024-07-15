EA Sports CFB25 New Passing System Explained
It's finally here! After so long, new college football action in video game form is here. EA Sports CFB 25 introduces some new passing mechanics to EA's football series. We've got you covered with everything you need to know to sling it like Jayden Daniels.
Related Articles:
Top 10 DBs in EA College Football 25
Top 10 WRs in EA Sports CFB25
Options
There are multiple passing options to pick from in CFB25. This allows you to tailor your experience to better fit the experience you want.
Placement allows the player to have some control over the placement and power of a pass but leaves the accuracy of the pass completely up to rng of the passer's in-game ratings.
Placement & Accuracy is the same as placement but allows for the controlling of accuracy on bullet passes.
Classic Passing is likely what you grew up on. You can control the general arc of the pass based on how you press the target receiver's button, but the rest is completely random and based on the passer's in-game ratings.
Revamped Passing is what we'll be discussing in depth below. It's the option that gives you the most control possible. You get control over the arc of the pass, complete control over the power of the pass, and the location.
Revamped Passing
For players looking for a more relaxed and casual experience, any of the other passing options will more than suffice. For players looking to master all that College Football 25 has to offer, learning how to utilize revamped passing is going to be crucial.
Power
Controlling the power is different from Madden. It's not as simple as pressing the button in a different manner (tap, hold, etc.). In EA Sports College Football 25, you control a power meter and the amount of power is determined by how much that meter is filled (see the screenshot above). This is useful is because it means you can throw a more bullet-like pass even on streaks, or have tighter faster arcs with less restrictions; which is hard to do in Madden.
Placement
Placement is similar to Madden but slightly less precise. In order to control the placement of the pass, you move the left stick on your controller in the direction you want the ball to be. For example: if you want the ball to be thrown behind a receiver running from the left to the right, hold the left stick up and to the left. If you want to throw in a spot that the receiver needs to come back to, hold the left stick down.
Accuracy
Accuracy is determined by the power bar. If you hold the power bar down too long, it'll turn yellow and be less accurate. If you hold it down way too long, it'll be red and significantly less accurate. Crucially, in CFB25, passes that are inaccurate can still have a chance of being good enough that the receiver can make a play on it.
Example of throwing an accurate pass in tight coverage using revamped passing:
Custom Stems
While not directly passing mechanic related, custom stems are a brand new feature to College Football 25. Custom stems is a feature that allows the person controlling the offense to change the length of a route. For example: you can turn a 10 yard curl into a 5 yard curl or a 15 yard curl. It can be done with virtually any route in the game and can help take your passing game to the next level with substantially more dynamic looks on offense.