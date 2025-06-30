EA Sports Bringing Back Another Beloved College Game Franchise
After the breakout success of EA Sports College Football last year, the game publisher has just teased the return of another highly requested series. Based on the most recent post from the official account, EA Sports is bringing back NCAA Basketball.
On June 30, the official EA Sports Twitter account tweeted a picture of a basketball with its logo emblazened on it. The tweet simply reads "Bring the Madness. Let's run it back."
Given the hashtag, and the lack of an official relationship between EA and the NCAA at this point for naming rights, plus the naming convention of the current football game, we would expect a more official announcement of a game called EA Sports College Basketball 26 soon.
It has been over 16 years since we've seen a version of EA's NCAA Basketball or NCAA March Madness games, similar to the long hiatus of the College Football predecessor.
EA Sports College Basketball 26 Release Date
While we don't yet have a confirmation on if the series will return this year, it is noteworthy that this tease comes just a few weeks before the official release of CFB 26. After Madden launches in August, there will be a bit of a gap in the EA Sports release calendar. With NBA 2K26 releasing in September, it would be an interesting opportunity for EA to compete in one of the few sports categories it could not access before.
According to Extra Points Matt Brown, the first game in the new series won't release until 2028. He also reaffirms the College Basketball naming convention and says that the NCAA will be a licensing partner but "will not be in the title of the game."
Esports Impact
College Football 25 was a massive success, brining back veteran players who had stepped away from gaming and introducing a new generation to the sports sim series. While there is plenty of crossover between football and basketball fans, there are still plenty of potential gamers who wouldn't have picked up a football game that EA can now try to bring into the fold.
EA has a robust ecosystem for esports in its pro-level sports sims. With the NBA 2K League shifting its focus away from pure team-on-team competition, now is the perfect time for EA Sports' infrasctructure to come into the basketball esports space.