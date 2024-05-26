Everything you Need to Know about EA Sports College Football 25 - Release Date, Special Editions, & More
EA Sports are finally restarting the College Football series of games this year with College Football 25. This is the first College Football title since 2013, and will feature NCAA titans Quinn Ewers, Donovan Edwards, and Travis Hunter on the cover. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 including the release date, special edition, and more.
College Football 25 Release Date
EA Sports College Football 25 will be released on July 19, 2024 for Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Unfortunately, there is no word of a PC release for this title. However, players who pre-order the game will get access three days early on July 16, 2024.
Special Editions
There are three different editions of EA Sports College Football 25, Standard, Deluxe, and the MVP Bundle. Here’s what each version includes:
College Football 25 Standard Edition
- Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)
- Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)
- Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item
College Football 25 Deluxe Edition
- Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 5) [if ordered by June 27]
- 3 Day Early Access (July 16-18)
- 4600 College Football Points
- Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)
- Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)
- Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item
Madden NFL 25 & College Football 25 MVP Bundle
- Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition
- 3 Day Early Access
- 4600 Madden Points
- Early Access Ultimate Teamm Challenges
- AKA Player Item
- Cover Athlete Elite Player Item
- Elite Player Item
- Choice of 2 Strategy Items
- Superstar Drip Gear
- Legendary XP Boost
- College Football 25 Deluxe Edition
- 3 Day Early Access
- 4600 College Football Points
- Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)
- Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)
- Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 5)
- Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item
Ultimate Team
For the first time ever, EA Sports College Football 25 will feature Ultimate Team, a mode which has been a big hit for EA in their sports games. It’s also very clear that EA are looking to push Ultimate Team in College Football 25, with a lot of the pre-order incentives being for that game mode.
Teams and Players
All 134 teams from the Football Bowl Subdivision will be playable in EA Sports College Football 25. This includes the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, and Texas Longhorns. In addition to this, over 10,000 college athletes have signed up to be in EA Sports College Football 25. EA’s aim is to have 85-man rosters for every team in the game, and it looks like they should complete that target.
However, not every college athlete will appear in the game, with some such as Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew Arch reportedly declining the offer to be in College Football 25.
Crossplay
As with any game released in 2024, crossplay is a big conversation. Fortunately, crossplay will feature in EA Sports College Football 25, with EA confirming that “Cross-play will be enabled by default when you start the game for the first time on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. On Xbox Series X|S, cross-play settings are controlled through the system settings. On PS5, these settings are found in the in-game settings.”
That's everything you need to know about EA Sports College Football 25 ahead of its release on July 19.