EA Sports FC 25 Logo Revealed
The second iteration of EA Sports FIFA-less soccer franchise is drawing closer and we're finally starting to get some info about the new game. EA Sports FC 25 has had a new logo revealed this morning, showing a bright green color scheme.
Related Article: Everything you Need to Know about EA Sports College Football 25 - Release Date, Special Editions, & More
After ending its contract with FIFA, EA Sports took a big risk last year by releasing a soccer sim game with no direct branding in the name. It would be like if Madden was suddenly EA Sports Football with no direct and obvious tie to the NFL. However, the advantage in the soccer world is that EA was able to sign deals with each team and league, effectively eliminating the need for FIFA for anything but the name of the video game. Since this was still the only way fans could play as their favorite footballers, EA Sports FC 24 was a huge success.
While no release date has been set for the 2025 iteration, a logo reveal is a big first step toward getting that information. Based on past releases, many gamers are eying September 27 as a possible release date for EA Sports FC 25.