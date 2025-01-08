Early Marvel Rivals Season 1 Balance Patch Changes Revealed
We are just days away from Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls officially launching but early access gameplay for the game’s new build has already leaked plenty of changes coming in the next balance patch.
Thanks to a number of community members across social media, we have an early list of balance adjustments that were made for Marvel Rivals. Most of this information was pulled from content creators who were streaming early access to Season 1, though NetEase Games have confirmed none of it as of Jan. 8, but here is a brief look at what info the community compiled.
Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls Early Leaked Patch Notes
We will have full details for Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, including its battle pass and any hero changes, on Jan. 10 when all of its content goes live.
For now, this list of early patch notes was compiled by members of the game’s community watching various previews for Season 1. That means none of these details is guaranteed to be in the game and someone could have made a mistake when documenting them, so take all of this worth a grain of salt until the actual patch is live and NetEase releases official documentation.
Hero
Documented Changes
Hela
Health decreased to 250.
Hawkeye
Seasonal damage nerfed to 15% with potential slower charge rate.
Storm
Faster rate of fire and either received a damage buff or had her fall off decreased.
Winter Soldier
Health increased to 275.
Wolverine
Health increased to 350.
Venom
Secondary fire might apply more slow to enemies.
Captain America
Health increased to 675.
Luna Snow
Her Ultimate may have been adjusted to limit how quickly players can swap between healing and damage boosting.
Cloak and Dagger
Ultimate can now stack four charges to dash.
Moon Knight
Ultimate buffed with faster startup and a larger area of effect.
Squirrel Girl
Ultimate buffed to track enemies better.
Scarlet Witch
Increased movement speed when intangible for abilities and her Ultimate.
General
Players might be able to teleport to a new respawn point if they spawn at the previous point right before their team reaches a new checkpoint.
This is just a partial list of observed changes compiled by a few different people, with several heroes like Captain America likely to have more updates. A full list of patch notes will be available on Jan. 10 when Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls launches.