Ed Boon Says Team is Staying Focused on Mortal Kombat 1
NetherRealm Chief Creative Officer Ed Boon is now denying that the studio has been working on its next game for the past few years.
A recent article by Comicbook.com led some readers to believe that NetherRealm's next game has been in development for the past three years. This left fans to speculate that a new game was coming quite soon from the studio known for big games like Mortal Kombat 1. Would it be Injustice 3? And when would it be announced and released?
But Boon has now come out and clarified his statement.
Is Another NetherRealm Game Coming?
In a tweet earlier today, Boon said he was glad fans were "excited for our next game" but had to correct the quote's wording.
"We haven't been working on our next game for three years already," Boon wrote. "The actual quote was that we knew what our next game was going to be three years ago."
So here's the facts: NetherRealm hasn't been actively working on another game for the past three years. But that doesn't mean the studio hasn't been discussing what game they want to make next. Apparently, the studio already knows what game is coming after Mortal Kombat 1. At this time, however, developers are dedicated to supporting Mortal Kombat 1.
Gamers reacted just how you'd expect: Begging for specific games to come after MK1. The most requested game in the replies was Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks Remastered. But it doesn't seem like Boon has any plans to say what the next game is right now.