Can You Play Elden Ring NightReign Co-Op? Seamless Co-Op Mod Saves the Day
Elden Ring NightReign might have dropped with new bosses, areas, and lore to obsess over, but it also dropped the ball a bit when it comes to co-op. Out of the box, you can only play solo or be matched with randoms in 3-player sessions. If you were hoping to run through it with your bestie without a stranger tagging along, you're not alone. Thankfully, one modder didn’t waste any time fixing that.
What is the Elden Ring NightReign Seamless Co-op Mod?
The Seamless Co-op Mod for NightReign corrects the existing co-op function for the game by allowing direct multiplayer with your chosen group. No randoms, no awkward disconnects. Just you and your mates roaming Limveld together.
Within hours of Elden Ring NightReign’s launch on May 30, modder Yui dropped their creation on NexusMods, giving players the chance to enjoy stable two- or three-player sessions with their friends.
Given that Elden Ring NightReign's director admitted that two-player was "overlooked" during development, it's hilarious that a fan added it so quickly. From Software may be looking at adding the two-player element later (all according to an interview the director did with IGN).
Elden Ring NightReign Seamless Co-op Mod Installation
- Download the mod from the Seamless Co-op for NightReign page on NexusMods
- Extract the files using a program like WinRAR or 7-Zip
- Move these files into your NightReign game folder. It’s usually at:
C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN\Game
- Edit nrsc_settings.ini to set your required player count (2 or 3 depending on your squad)
- Launch the game using nrsc_launcher.exe
And that’s it. When you want to go back to playing Elden Ring NightReign as the devs intended it to be played, just launch the game through Steam like normal. If you ever want to fully uninstall the mod, just delete the files you added. No clean-up or registry wizardry required.
A Few Things to Keep in Mind
- You must be signed into Steam. No offline mode allowed.
- Everyone in the party needs to be running the same game version and mod version.
- Invite your friends through Steam like you normally would. No arcane summoning signs required.
Also, don’t stress about bans. According to Yui, the mod disables matchmaking with FromSoft’s servers and uses a totally separate save file. Unless you’re editing it to force connections with vanilla players (don’t), you’re safe.
Are There Other Mods for Elden Ring NightReign?
Not too many right now, but it's early days. Other popular mods for Elden Ring NightReign include:
- A performance booster for any potato PCs.
- A mod that clears the sky and gets rid of any fog for more atmospheric screenshots.
- A reshade preset to improve the colors used in the game and make it look cleaner.
- A blue tint remover to make the game look more natural.
These are just some of the mods available on NexusMods.
Esports Impact
The seamless co-op mod was critical to ongoing content creation/challenge running for Elden Ring after the initial hype for the game died down. Many prolific esports figures like Ludwig and Melee legend Mang0 have used the game to team up with their peers to create new dynamics.
The easier it is to add a player and the more stable the connection, the more top level gamers that can jump back into the world of Elden Ring and show us what they learned from their first outings together.