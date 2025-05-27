Elden Ring NightReign Release Date - All Time Zones, PC Specs, Switch 2
Elden Ring NightReign is a rougelike adventure that takes place in the Elden Ring universe, but has some major differences that make it more suitable for co-op play with friends. Instead of a huge, open world, players are dropped in a smaller, transitory land that is afflicted by the rule of the Nightlords. Find everything you need to get started in this new adventure in our release guide below.
- What Time Does Elden Ring NightReign Release?
- Elden Ring NightReign PC Specs
- Is Elden Ring NightReign Crossplay Compatible?
- Are there PVP changes in Elden Ring NightReign?
- What’s New in Elden Ring NightReign
- Elden Ring NightReign Classes Explained
- Elden Ring NightReign Editions & Prices
- Is Elden Ring NightReign on Nintendo Switch 2?
- Esports Impact
What Time Does Elden Ring NightReign Release?
Elden Ring NightReign is due to release on May 29 and May 30, 2025. It will be available for fans to play on PC (via Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The date it releases depends on your time zone.
Elden Ring NightReign Release Time
PC players west of the UK (and in the UK) will get the game at least an hour before console players. Players to the east of the UK will find that they will get the console release first, with the PC release following later.
Only players in CEST will get both games at the same time on May 30 at 12am.
Bandai Namco Entertainment released a helpful graphic showing all of the PC and console release times and days for Elden Ring NightReign, which you can see above. But, if you're struggling to make out the release date and time for your time zone, here they are:
Time Zone
PC Release
Console Release
PDT
May 29 - 3pm
May 29 - 9pm
CDT & COT
May 29 -5pm
May 29 - 11pm
EDT
May 29 - 6pm
May 30 - 12am
BRT
May 29 - 7pm
May 30 - 1am
BST
May 29 - 11pm
May 30 - 12am
CEST
May 30 - 12am
May 30 - 12am
ADT, EEST, & MSK
May 29 - 1am
May 30 - 12am
GST
May 30 - 2am
May 30 - 12am
UTC+7
May 30 - 5am
May 30 - 12am
UTC+8 & SGT
May 30 - 6am
May 30 - 12am
JST & KST
May 30 - 7am
May 30 - 12am
AEST
May 30 - 8am
May 30 - 12am
NZST
May 30 - 10am
May 30 - 12am
Elden Ring NightReign PC Specs
Minimum
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-10600 / AMD RYZEN 5 5500
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB
- Storage: 30 GB available space
- DirectX: Version 12
- Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio device
Recommended
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i5-11500 / AMD RYZEN 5 5600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / AMD Radeon RX Vega-56 8GB
- Storage: 30 GB available space
- DirectX: Version 12
- Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio device
Is Elden Ring NightReign Crossplay Compatible?
Crossplay between different platforms isn't an option for Elden Ring NightReign. However, it is available between consoles from the same generation family. That means PS4 and PS5 players can play together, and the same goes for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S users. PC players can't crossplay with anyone.
Are there PVP changes in Elden Ring NightReign?
PVP is not a feature of Elden Ring NightReign. There are two game modes for players to choose from: solo play or 3-player co-op. If you play co-op, you will need an online connection, but the solo mode can be played offline.
What’s New in Elden Ring NightReign
Though NightReign is set in the same universe as Elden Ring, the setting of the game is smaller. While Elden Ring is an expansive game world with plenty of open space for players to explore and enjoy, Elden Ring NightReign seems to be more of a roguelike Elden Ring experience, giving players the smaller island of Limveld to play on, as opposed to the Lands Between and the Land of Shadow.
Instead of taking on the role of a Tarnished, as players did in Elden Ring, NightReign sees the Nightfarers as the main role. Nightfarers are champions that are chosen to chase after Nightlords, so you won't find yourself competing to become the next Elden Lord here.
While Elden Ring was a huge campaign for players to slowly slog through (as enjoyable as that slog may have been), NightReign focuses on bite-sized adventures that each last three days. During these three-day hunts, players will explore Limveld to gather the supplies they need to take on any lurking Nightlords.
NightReign runs at a faster pace than Elden Ring did because of its roguelike play style, meaning that you’ll spend less time cautiously exploring and more time diving head-first into quick, intense battles and fast restarts after each run. During your three-day hunts, you'll notice a ring that starts limiting how far you can explore as the game prepares to send you into a boss battle on the third day. It's essential to collect all your supplies from the outer areas of the map quickly, so you don't lose access. This tension didn't exist in Elden Ring because of its open world setting. NightReign forces you to think more strategically.
Another interesting addition to NightReign is the Remembrances, which are devices that players can collect to learn more about the game's narrative. These include lore drops and journal entries.
Any weapons you get during each run won't carry over. Roguelikes have players restarting each run from scratch while keeping their experience. You may start with empty pockets, but what you've learned stays with you.
Related: PVP Elden Ring? - The Duskbloods Release Date, Switch 2 Exclusive Details
Elden Ring NightReign Classes Explained
Duchess
- Specializes in stealth
- Prefers daggers
- Fast movements and dodging abilities
- Typical assassin- or rogue-style class
Executor
- Close-quarters combat specialist
- Prefers a Katana
- Uses opponent's moves against them with parries and defections
- Has a beast form
- Essentially a duelist class
Guardian
- Skilled in attack and defence
- Prefers Halberds
- Can deploy their wings for special attacks
- Uses a shield for better guarding
- Quintessential tank class
Ironeye
- Eagle Eye ability allows them to get more items from foes
- Uses a bow and dagger
- Has an Ultimate Art that ensures their arrows ignore enemy defences
- Marks enemies to create a weak spot for you to hit
- Described as either an archer or sniper class
Raider
- A steadfast fighter who is hard to knock down
- Uses a huge, double-headed axe
- Can summon a giant tombstone to deal damage to an enemy
- Solid choice for a fist fight
- Not quite a tank, more of a brawler class character
Recluse
- Obvious witchy character meant to fill the spell-caster role
- Uses elemental magic for her skills
- Can restore health and magic through the blood sigils she puts on enemies
- Has the ability to throw a magic cocktail that's basically a Molotov
- Mage class split between elemental magic and being a blood mage
Revenant
- Can summon ghostly skeletons
- Primarily uses Spirit Ashes
- Has a scythe
- Does damage through their own skills and their ghostly skeleton summons
- Summoner class, best used for support
Wylder
- Allows players to cheat death once
- Uses a greatsword and a small shield
- Has a grappling claw that can be used to move or pull in enemies
- Can launch explosive iron stakes
- All-round fighter class
Elden Ring NightReign Editions & Prices
There are four editions of Elden Ring NightReign that can be purchased:
Edition
Price
Platforms
Physical or Digital
Contents
Standard
$39.99
PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Digital only for PC and Xbox One
- Full Game
Seekers
$59.99
PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S
Steelbook only available for physical game purchases
-Full Game in a SteelBook case with Wylder illustration
Deluxe
$54.99
PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Digital only
- Full Game
Collector's
$199.99
PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Physical only
- Full Game
*Bonus Gesture is a preorder bonus, but it's noted on the Bandai Namco Store that players can also obtain this emote later in the game.
Is Elden Ring NightReign on Nintendo Switch 2?
Elden Ring NightReign will not be available on the Nintendo Switch 2.
Elden Ring Tarnished Edition will be released in 2025 for the Switch 2, which includes the base game and the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. It will also feature new armor and customization for Torrent's appearance.
Esports Impact
The release of any new Soulsborn content is a huge moment for the competitive speedrunning and challenge gaming community. These games bring some of the most elite gamers to their knees while others pour everything they have into, like, beating the whole thing with a dance pad.
Expect big names from esports and streaming like Kai Cenat and Ludwig Ahgren to return to the From Software world the moment NightReign drops.