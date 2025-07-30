Co-Op is Finally Here! Elden Ring NightReign Two Player Update Launch Time Zones
Elden Ring is entering a new age with the new NightReign update that will allow two players to take on the expansive world together.
Since Bandai Namco and From Software first released Elden Ring in 2022, it has been a grueling yet rewarding journey for one person to undertake. By exploring the world, the player can level up their character and take on several different bosses, each more challenging than the last.
Elden Ring’s bosses were one of the things that put the game on the map three years ago. Many content creators and streamers alike have tried to take on the bosses with different restrictions, such as using only a certain weapon or going in with no armor.
However, with the new DLC, Elden Ring NightReign, players will now be able to attempt bosses together thanks to a newly added game mode.
Elden Ring NightReign, which was announced during the Game Awards in December 2024 and released on May 30, 2025, will be receiving one of its first major updates on July 30.
Here’s what you can expect with the new NightReign duo mode:
Play Elden Ring Together With New Update
What was once only accomplished through mods or by accompanying random strangers on the internet can now be done through a single game mode. The new game mode will allow one player and their friend, who also owns the game, to embark on a journey together.
There are no mods required for this one, nor is any workaround necessary; instead, it will be a vanilla integration into the game by Bandai Namco.
What Time Does Elden Ring Co-Op Mode Release?
Patch 1.02 of Elden Ring Nightreign will release on July 30 at 1am PT / 4am ET. In addition to co-op mode, the update includes several quality-of-life fixes to the UI such as adding filtering options to the Relics menu.
FromSoft also revealed that the patch includes several Everdark Sovereign bosses which will be rolled out over time. The first new fight is Augur, or Maris Fathom of Night. Everdark Sovereign Augur will be playable starting at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on July 30, so you'll have a few hours to get familiar with the game in two-player mode before taking on this new challenge.
Competitive Aspect of Elden Ring NightReign Changes With Duos
The Elden Ring franchise is no stranger to speed-running, with people holding records for both solo and trio run-throughs. Although there is now a mode that offers only two people, new speedruns will inevitably be added, with only two people running through all the bosses instead of groups of three or solo.
So if you're looking to kick off a new playthrough with a buddy, there will surely be new sections added just for that. Plus, you can keep an eye out for new YouTube videos and streams featuring duos taking on bosses and diving into all the fun PvE stuff together.
Last week, FromSoft revealed that Nightreign had passed 5 million copies sold. Having a highly successful variant of the FromSoft combat system that lends itself to challenge runs is huge for the competitive community. We've seen whole ecosystems rise up around similar roguelikes such as Binding of Isaac or challenge variants of Pokémon. Elden Ring is already one of the most popular games in the streaming world, but the fact that it's getting such major updates and new styles of gameplay so late after release is a great sign for a segment of the speedrunning and challenge gaming space that has been undersupported for so long.