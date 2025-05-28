Elon Musk and Asmongold Could Team Up to Improve X Livestreaming
Popular, controversial streamer Asmongold and Elon Musk have had a rocky relationship in recent years. While the pair seem to agree on many topics in the political and gaming space, their mutual admiration took a big hit during Musk's Path of Exile cheating scandal. However, it seems the duo could be joining forces once more with a focus on making livestreaming on X great...eventually.
Asmongold Talks to X Devs
In a recent livestream, Asmongold said that he's been in communication with staff members at X discussing the platform's livestreaming capabilities. He said that he has offered to work with them on improving the service, even offering to stream up to 20 hours a week. He even floated the idea of doing so for free for the first month or so.
"I just think it's better for the platform, it's better for everybody, so I'd just do it for free," Asmongold said."
While Asmon floated a dollar figure that it would take to get X to the place where it could compete with other streaming platforms, he quickly acknowledged that he "didn't know what I'm talking about," regarding cost.
Elon Says He's In
A clip of the discussion quickly made the rounds on social media, with one repost reaching nearly 400 retweets and almost 300K impressions. This clip eventually made its way to Elon Musk, who replied simply "Ok, let's give it a shot."
Reactions to Elon's post ranged from excited support to users asking that the supposed $50 million that Asmongold believes should be put towards the project could instead go to improving other features or customer service issues. However, the overwhelming response at time of writing appears to be X users and Elon Musk fans celebrating the notion of a competitor to Twitch helmed by their favorite tech mogul.
It is unclear how seriously Musk or Asmongold are about this venture at this time, but if Asmongold is indeed in communication with Twitter engineers and has sign-off from Musk, we will likely hear about it from Asmon himself soon on his own Twitch stream.
Currently, X is lagging far behind other livestreaming services. Stream Hatchet, an analytics company that measures the performance of streaming platforms, published a report in October of last year ranking the 11 best streaming services. X did not appear on the list.
Last year, several streamers attempted to make X their home for livestreaming content including former OTK colleague of Asmongold, Esfand, and VALORANT legend Demon1. Currently, both gamers are still streaming on Twitch.
Should Asmongold Leave Twitch?
Asmongold has talked numerous times about his frustrations with Twitch, particularly surrounding the inconsistent ban policies of the platform. However, he has streamed on Twitch every day in the month of May, averaging over 45,000 viewers According to SullyGnome.
There is a big risk for a livestreamer any time they consider investing time in a new platform. Ninja famously never recovered his audience after leaving Twitch to stream on Microsoft's now-defunct Mixer years ago. While Asmongold could certainly stream on Twitch and X simultaneously leaving the platform entirely would mean risking his massive audience and position as one of the most-watched streamers on Twitch.
Esports Impact
Asmongold is one of the most popular and prominent names on Twitch, the home for all esports content. He is also formerly the co-owner of popular esports and content organization OTK. Last year, following inflammatory comments surrounding the conflict in Gaza, Asmongold stepped down from OTK as well as its sister company, PC brand Starforge Systems. Since then, Asmon has only grown in popularity.
In the last 90 days, according to SullyGnome, Asmon's Zackrawrr account was second only to League of Legends streamer Caedrel in hours watched. While he may not be directly affiliated with an esports team any more, Asmon's roots and origins are directly linked to the esports world and his controversial opinions drive users to the site that hosts more esports tournaments than any other platform.