Did Elon Musk Just Play With a Twitch Streamer? Fortnite Friday Explained
ConnorEatsPants is a popular gaming streamer in his own right, but pair him with controversial internet figures while playing Fortnite and you have a recipe for some wild live streams. Most recently, he used his Fortnite Friday to tackle the ongoing saga of Elon Musk and Adrian Dittmann.
During Jan. 3’s Fortnite Friday stream, ConnorEatsPants had another figure that recently hit mainstream media scrutiny on to play the battle royale game while being interviewed. Adrian Dittmann, who is best known for his activity on X (formerly Twitter) and being a massive supporter of Elon Musk—which is what put him in the spotlight this time.
But what made the Twitch world stop and focus on Connor's broadcast was the recent revelation that the Adrian Dittmann account could potentially be a sock puppet account for Elon Musk himself.
What is ConnorEatsPants’ Fortnite Friday?
While it doesn’t happen every Friday, ConnorEatsPants hosts a show called Fortnite Friday where he brings on various guests to be interviewed while he plays Fortnite with them. In 2024, he committed to the bit and has been consistently churning out bangers with collaborations most viewers would never see coming.
These guests range from other content creators to celebrities or other relevant social figures. Since starting this series, Connor has done interviews with Joe “The Tiger King” Exotic, Elmo from Sesame Street, and former congressman George Santos, all while playing Fortnite with his guests when possible.
Fortnite Friday is by far Connor’s biggest current draw as a creator, with his viewership usually spiking during his interviews, especially when he has particularly controversial or popular guests on. His ability to remain collected while talking to some of his more eccentric guests and use of humor to constantly push for entertaining, yet provocative, discussions has a draw because there is nothing quite like it on the market.
In Connor’s own words from the Chuckle Sandwich podcast: “I just stream. I just play video games and try to make myself laugh, and a lot of times I am just tired and lazy. But lately, the last few months, I have not been as tired and lazy.”
Who is Adrian Dittmann, Elon Musk’s Alleged Alt Account
If you don’t keep up with all of the happenings around billionaire Elon Musk, you may still be familiar with how frequently he posts on the social media platform he purchased in 2022. This, along with his ownership of Twitter (now X,) has led to many users trying to pinpoint where Musk spends his time online and if he has alternate accounts he uses to monitor or speak about topics without his millions of followers knowing it is him behind the screen.
On Jan. 1, a user named Adrian Dittmann posted to a 4chan thread discussing Musk’s recent activity online, mostly surrounding posts about a recent Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas and his use of alt accounts on X. Dittmann was listed as one of these alts, and brought up multiple times before his responses, which denied the growing claims he was actually Musk but that he is “a fren.”
The Dittmann account and Musk have both tried to squash these alt rumors for more than a year, including multiple interactions, though they have been voice-only and left skeptical users unsatisfied. But in his 4chan responses, beyond becoming a meme, Dittmann accidentally revealed he has some form of admin privileges on X, further fueling the speculation—even if a current X employee later told The Verge the screenshots are likely fakes.
But true or not, Connor decided to take up the challenge and invited Dittmann onto Fortnite Friday, where the two spent hours playing the game and “discussing” the subject, among other things.
Since Connor’s stream, a report from the Spectator has seemingly debunked the general theory too, offering info about Dittmann actually being a German in his 20s living in Fiji, and that he and his family are just “big Elon Musk fans.” Despite this, several X users have continued to investigate the possibility and many users still aren’t convinced.
What Happened During the Adrian Dittmann Fortnite Friday?
Like most Fortnite Friday content where the guest is controversial, ConnorEatsPants started his interview with Adrian Dittmann off slow, gradually asking more heavyhanded questions or trying to get the man to slip as the stream went on—to great success.
Dittmann, regardless of the rumors and fascination with Musk, was hooked on Connor’s line right from the start.
Over his two hours on Connor’s channel, Dittmann repeated many of Musk’s popular talking points while not elaborating on some of the streamer's more pointed questions. This included saying his favorite movie is The Matrix, while denying that the film is an allegory for being transgender, which one of the original creators, Lilly Wachowski—who is herself trans—has confirmed.
“Connor’s ability to feign ignorance to get people talking is insane,” YouTube user ThatVia said. “He makes them feel like they’re entirely in power. It’s genius.”
While live, Connor’s stream peaked at 19,000 viewers on Twitch, according to SullyGnome, and has more than 2.8 million views across YouTube and Twitch on just the stream vods alone. And, now that it seems Dittmann has been proven to not be Musk, Connor is calling on the billionaire to back it up by coming on Fortnite Friday himself.
Elon Musk's gaming prowess has been the subject of debate across multiple games and esports communities for some time, whether it's a vocal crowd reaction to his appearance at the Valorant Champions Tour or speculation surrounding the legitimacy of his Diablo 4 rankings. While it is unlikely the billionaire will jump into the battle bus with Connor, the streamer has had no shortage of impressive guests and seems committed to pursuing more controversial and prominent figures.