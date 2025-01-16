Elon Musk Leaks Asmongold DMs Amidst Path of Exile Backlash
It's no secret that Elon Musk is a gamer. He previously attended the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour Grand Finals, chatted with esports athlete Demon1 and even confirmed that his ex-girlfriend Amber Heard had cosplayed Mercy from Overwatch. However, recent developments have cast doubt on the controversial billionaire's skills: Path of Exile 2 players have accused him of being boosted after spotting major inconsistencies in his playstyle.
Players weren't the only ones to notice these discrepancies — Musk has also come under fire from streamers reacting to his Path of Exile 2 and Diablo 4 content in droves. In an unexpected twist, the mogul has responded to comments from one particularly well-known streamer. Elon Musk leaked his DMs with Asmongold before unfollowing him on X.com, and Asmongold later lost his verification check mark. Here's everything we know about the situation.
Elon Musk's Path of Exile Accusations: Path of Boosting?
Path of Exile 2 is a role-playing game (RPG) with an intricate leveling and kit-building system. The title has a massive world with over 100 environments, 600 monsters, 100 bosses, 700 equipment types,12 character classes and over 1,500 unique skills. As one can imagine, becoming skilled in a game this complex requires intense time investment, knowledge-building and dedication.
On January 7 2025, Elon Musk appeared live on X.com and streamed hardcore Path of Exile 2 gameplay. He played on an account named Percy_Verence, which had reached Path of Exile 2's top 15 hardcore ranking. This account played on a map labeled "Elon's Map" and contained rare and efficient items, which Elon complained about because their levels 'weren't high enough'. Suspicious viewers noted that to reach this point organically, Elon would need to sink hundreds of hours into the game while managing multiple businesses. In addition, players were shocked to see Musk running past Chaos Orbs, which are massively useful in-game.
This isn't the first time Musk has faced boosting allegations: in November 2024, he appeared on a podcast claiming to be a top worldwide Diablo 4 player. He later posted a clip of himself purportedly clearing the Tier 150 Artificer's pit in under two minutes, which was not accepted by the game's official leaderboard. The site did not state why it made this decision but runs are usually rejected if they are illegitimate or the submitter cannot provide necessary verification.
Elon also previously garnered controversy for his Elden Ring build in 2022, which community members considered questionable. Musk had two shields in the build and was fatrolling with three summons and 31 vigor. Players also criticized how his healing items were unconventionally placed.
Asmongold Comments: "Play through the campaign again... with a facecam."
After Elon's stream, influencers from every part of the gaming sphere began speaking out about the situation. Famed commentator penguinz0 posted a video on YouTube titled "Elon Musk Fake Gamer Situation Is Pathetic" which gained over 4.6 million views since its release. His follow-up video, "Elon Musk Pathetic Meltdown," received over 531,000 views just an hour after its publication.
Asmongold was another Twitch streamer and influencer who didn't hold back in his criticism of Elon Musk's playstyle. In a recent stream, Asmongold stated:
I remember watching Elon playing, and I was kinda sus about this too ... I was like, that's interesting. Maybe it's Starlink lag ... I think that we deserve, if he wants an apology... we deserve... if you really played the game, play through the campaign again, explain the systems in the game, and do it live. You gotta have a facecam.- Asmongold
This stream was later posted on Asmongold's YouTube channel, @AsmongoldTV, as "Elon Musk is Not Getting Away With This..." Notably, Asmongold has made positive comments about Musk before. While he delivered criticism about the tech businessman's performance in the stream, he also invited Elon to stream Path of Exile 2 again and redeem himself by proving his capability.
Elon Musk Leaks Asmongold DMs
Elon responded to Asmongold's remarks shortly by leaking his DMs with the Twitch streamer. In the messages from November 2024, Asmongold speaks to Musk about his editors, @DAsmongold and @CatDanyRU, who help streamline his content and check for errors before it is published. After Elon publicized the screenshots, he accompanied them with a reply implying Asmongold's opinions in the Path of Exile 2 reaction were "not his own" because he "has to ask his boss for permission before he can do anything."
Notably, Elon's own followers on X.com added context to the posts which were rated 'helpful' and appear in tandem. The context states, "Asmongold streams on Twitch, then allows his editors to cut and edit his content to create short-form content for YouTube. He talks about it openly."
"He is NOT good at videogames": Elon Musk Continues
The drama continued as Elon made another follow-up tweet later stating "While Asmongold is good at caustic commentary and making fun of people, he is NOT good at video games." Asmongold's X.com verification check mark also disappeared amidst this back and forth. While this change could have happened for any reason, Asmongold's fans speculated about its cause as it occurred so quickly after Elon Musk had publicly expressed his anger.
In addition, Asmongold noticed while live on stream that Elon Musk had unfollowed him on X.com. In response, he stated, "He's probably not happy about the POE video... he'll get over it. Listen, it was so obvious, you cannot get mad at me for bringing this up. Everybody was talking about this. Come on, man. Come on."
Asmongold Responds
After Asmongold commented on Elon's decision to unfollow him, he continued the stream by stating "People hate him for the dumbest f---ing reasons." He elaborated, comparing Elon Musk's public perception to Joe Rogan, Jordan Peterson, MrBeast and Ben Shapiro. Asmongold said, "it's somewhere in the middle, maybe someone's not the messiah, but they're not the devil either."
While Asmongold appears to be over the beef, it's uncertain how Musk will continue to address the streamers and personalities speaking about his boosting allegations. Only time will tell if the Path of Exile 2 Elon Musk saga will continue.