Elon Musk Wants Esports Pros to Stream On X
Elon Musk is taking steps to encourage X's latest objective — gaming livestreaming. The social media platform formerly known as Twitter appears to be taking active steps to court pro gamers to broadcast directly on X instead of just using the platform to promote their presence on other streaming services.
Esports Pros Are Streaming On X
Streaming on X has been available to users since 2015 when X / Twitter acquired the streaming platform Periscope. In 2024, X seems to be emphasizing the feature more than ever — specifically, the company is focusing on gaming and esports content creators.
X users may see a red 'gaming' icon on esports pros and gaming personalities' profiles. Clicking the icon leads to the @XGaming page, which describes itself as "The official roster of X gamers." XGaming's activity spiked on September 12, 2024, when a flood of esports and gaming influencers posted to announce participation on the platform. What exactly these partnerships entail is unclear, but XGaming appears to be formally collaborating with streamers and providing them with official icons in exchange for feedback.
XGaming's tweets explicitly mention Fortnite pro MrSavage and react to additional esports professionals including Cloud9 Warzone player bbreadman and VALORANT Champion Demon1. In addition, streamers and content creators are participating: familiar faces on XGaming include dakotaz, JaredFPS, Shadoune666, curry, chess Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura and even infamous Minecrafters Dream and Sapnap. A full list of XGaming affiliates is visible on XGaming's page here.
XGaming full roster:
- Ainrun
- Hikaru Nakamura
- Pol Turrents
- Dan Gheesling
- Rhykker
- Dream
- Rob2628
- ThePrimeagen
- @Perxitaa
- Castro1021
- Esfand
- Pobelter
- TTRebb
- Shadoune666
- ManoImp
- Dakotaz
- Zilverk
- Barricade
- AceofSpades
- JaredFPS
- Baddie
- Reullze
- Cyro
- Mande
- Curry
- Mekuna
- MrSavage
- Demon1
- Teej dv
- Annacake
- aXo
- Sapnap
- TheFocuS
Elon Musk Replies to Esports Pro Demon1
On September 12, 2024, X users witnessed a completely unexpected crossover event: Elon Musk replied to VALORANT pro Demon1's first-ever X live stream. 22-year-old Max "Demon1" Mazanov is signed to the esports organization NRG and is renowned for his prestigious VALORANT Champions 2023 win with his previous team Evil Geniuses. Elon invited Mazanov to respond with any streaming suggestions, saying "Cool, please let us know what to improve." At 12:41 A.M. on September 13, 2024, Demon1 responded to Elon, saying "let's run some Duos."
Elon is famous for his controversial interactions with X users and direct involvement in shaping the platform. This may be the first time Elon Musk has publicly corresponded with an esports personality.
Is Elon Musk an Esports Fan?
Elon Musk is most well-known for his SpaceX, Tesla and X / Twitter ventures, and his career revolves around building technology for the public to experience. X's recent gaming developments are streamlining the platform for this same purpose. However, it seems the billionaire is also interested in the other side of the tech industry: Musk has demonstrated enthusiasm for esports and gaming on several occasions.
Aside from his interaction with Demon1 on X, Musk has supported competitive titles such as VALORANT and Overwatch. He made a surprise appearance at the Los Angeles 2023 VALORANT Champions Grand Final match between Evil Geniuses and Paper Rex where he featured on the match's highlight screen, prompting surprised reactions from casters and boos from the audience. This is the same Grand Final match where Demon1 became a Champions winner and secured his place in VALORANT history.
Elon confirmed in a September 2023 tweet that his ex-girlfriend, actress Amber Heard, had cosplayed Mercy from Overwatch. He appeared enthusiastic about the concept, stating "She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome." Elon has also revealed his Overwatch main to the public: he mains Soldier 76 and plays DPS.
What's Next for XGaming
X users and the esports community are displaying mixed reactions to the platform's latest streaming efforts. Some users expressed dissatisfaction with XGaming's choice of partnered streamers: user @themindofjojo writes "Dream a streamer in 2024? that's a funny joke." Others praised XGaming's efforts and receptiveness to criticism.
Livestreaming is a competitive and ever-changing industry. Microsoft's streaming site Mixer notoriously failed in 2020 after just four years of operation, despite signing a $30 million exclusivity deal with Fortnite star Ninja. Many esports stars signed similar deals with Kick and YouTube Gaming only to return to Twitch after little success. Twitch remains the dominant platform in the current streaming ecosystem, but the site has faced controversy in recent years. It's possible XGaming could take advantage of the instability and cement itself as a major player in the streaming world.
X seems to be heavily investing in streaming, but XGaming's future is still uncertain. Perhaps this will be the thing that actually helps push the former Twitter to be that "everything app" Musk has dreamed of for so long.