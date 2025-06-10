Twitch Streamer Emiru Throws Out First Pitch Tonight at Padres vs Dodgers Game
The worlds of Major League Baseball and gaming are coming together in a new way tonight as a popular content creator will take the stage in a collab that brings together the Padres and third-person shooter RPG Goddess of Victory: NIKKE.
Twitch streamer Emiru announced on social media that she would be throwing the first pitch of a San Diego Padres MLB game. She will also be cosplaying as RAPI of Goddess of Victory: NIKKE fame when she takes the mound on Tuesday with the Padres playing the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"I WILL BE THROWING THE FIRST PITCH IN COSPLAY AT THE DODGERS VS PADRES GAME!! :D
I will be cosplaying RAPI from @NIKKE_en for the #NIKKEATBAT event and they're letting me stream it too!! Pls watch :D http://twitch.tv/emiru
June 10th at Petco Park #NIKKEPartner #NIKKE"
It's not the first time a collaboration like this has occurred, as the Dodgers did with Hololive last year at one of their games. It's become more common with sports connecting with streamers, vloggers, etc., to bring in a whole new audience. That's what the latest collaboration will be for the Padres.
What will happen with the Padres-Goddess of Victory: NIKKE collaboration?
Tonight, the Padres will host the Dodgers for a theme night at Petco Park dedicated to the Goddess of Victory: NIKKE game. It's a celebration of the video game, as fans will be able to get an exclusive package for the night that includes "a limited-edition BLANC collectible pin, featuring the beloved NIKKE in Padres-themed gear, and a ticket to the Dodgers vs. Padres game."
The Padres have 28 theme nights scheduled for the remainder of the 2025 regular season. There is a variety of different topics, including Star Wars, Hello Kitty, and Harry Potter.
Emiru enters the picture to help with collaboration
Outside of just throwing out the first pitch of the game, Emiru is helping with representing Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, as she will dress as one of the main characters from the game, Rapi.
As one of the biggest female creators on Twitch, Emiru has an enormous following, with 1.8 million subscribers on Twitch, 1.39 million subscribers on YouTube, and over 713 million views on YouTube from her more than 1,100 videos posted. Her Twitch streams focus on her livestreaming playing video games, and she creates cosplay content on YouTube.
Last month, Emiru participated in the AT&T Annihilator Cup on a team with Shopify Rebellion co-owner Ludwig and legendary League of Legends streamer Tyler1. In individual points, she finished 11th with a total score of 28.5.
Esports Impact
Sports in general is looking to find a whole new audience which is why leagues like MLB and NBA have dipped their feet into the video game space to bring fans to their games. Goddess of Victory: NIKKE helps the Padres and the league cast a wide net for new fans, put open up more opportunities for Esports.
The Tampa Bay Rays are currently one of the most active teams in the esports space, hosting the Sunburst Invitational for MLB The Show 25. However, with the Padres getting more involved with esports-adjacent content creators, perhaps they will follow suit with their own competition soon.
