Emiru Drops a Surprise Announcement at Ludwig's Streamer Games
Red Bull is famed for its athlete sponsorships. Whether they're jumping out of airplanes, hitting virtual trick shots or snowboarding like a pro, the brand's advertisements highlight high-energy personalities and showy stunts. Twitch streamer Emiru is Red Bull's newest athlete, and netizens are curious what it means for her content.
Red Bull Signs Emiru as an Athlete
On August 16 2025, Twitch streamer Emily-Beth 'Emiru' Schunk, who has 1.8 million followers, revealed a surprise to her viewers. While participating in Ludwig's Streamer Games, she announced that Red Bull had signed her as an official athlete partner. Notably, Red Bull is also a sponsor of the Streamer Games event, so the release's timing carried extra significance for the company.
Emiru supplemented the reveal with a post on her official X.com account, where she wore a Red Bull-branded hat and carried a can of the iconic energy drink. Emiru said, "I just signed with Red Bull as an athlete!! Nobody tell them how often I go outside..."
Red Bull also congratulated Emiru on X, saying "welcome to the family!" and telling her " [we] love you too."
What Exactly is Emiru Competing In?
While Emiru is an avid gamer, often playing titles like Marvel Rivals, she mainly participates in streamer showmatches and Twitch events, rather than official competitive circuits. Many of her streams are also in the 'Just Chatting' category, where she engages with her chat, discusses current events and trends and occasionally invites co-hosts. Friends like Pokimane sometimes appear as internet celebrity guests.
Emiru is an enthusiastic fan of baseball, and even got to throw out a first pitch at a Padres vs. Dodgers game in June 2025. However, she is not heavily involved in traditional physical sports, sparking some questions among netizens about what exactly she is competing under the Red Bull banner for.
This contract may be a content-creation-based partnership, similar to Valkyrae's original role within 100 Thieves or VALORANT athlete TenZ's place on Sentinels. Plenty of esports and sports organizations take on streamers as representatives, still serving a crucial role within their larger ecosystems.
The reality is. Red Bull has a roster of talent that it does not count under its list of competitive athletes who were signed for their skill in a particular sport. Ludwig himself has a partnership with Red Bull as a "player" rather than an "athlete" under the same conditions (although he likes to try and convince people he's in the athlete category). Red Bull also sponsors a number of players across various esports. According to the company's official website, that list includes Apex Legends star ImperialHal and Speedrunning legend GrandPooBear
When Emiru isn't cosplaying herself, she also hosts some cosplay events. Some netizens are wondering if Red Bull will get involved in these ventures. Just a day before the Streamer Games, Emiru hosted a $100K cosplay competition, which featured some prize support from Marvel Rivals.
Community Reactions
Emiru's Red Bull announcement is receiving mixed reactions from the internet. User @SecrethG replied to the post, "The word athlete really lost its meaning huh." Many commenting netizens don't believe Emiru fits the requirements of a Red Bull athlete, and are expressing confusion about her role.
@Z_Akita says: "kinda impossible for me to believe [...] "Emiru" and "Athlete" in the same sentence, congratulations nonetheless!"
Among Emiru's fanbase, most are congratulating her, despite some sharing @Z_Akita's sentiments.
What Does This Mean for Esports?
Content partnerships have proven extremely beneficial for most esports orgs, with some creators becoming equally famous to their pro player counterparts. For example, FaZe Clan, known for its Counter-Strike and Call of Duty teams, has a roster of Twitch streamers. The group often hosts subathons, and its members regularly rank high on the platform's follower leaderboard. Stableronaldo has over 4 million watchers, and his FaZe peers all clock in above 1 million. Emiru's contract with Red Bull adds to this trend's prevalence.
Red Bull is also making strides to connect with gamers and diversify from its physical sport roots. Signing Emiru could continue bridging the gap between traditional sports and esports, and if Emiru's discipline of choice is cosplay, it could open up conversation about where the hobby falls on the sports spectrum.