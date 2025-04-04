All Emma Frost Abilities in Marvel Rivals Season 2 Explained
- Emma Frost looks like she will be a dominant force in Marvel Rivals.
- Get a look at the newest Vanguard's full list of abilities.
- Prepare to get stun-locked a lot in Season 2.
Marvel Rivals is about to get a new teacher, as Emma Frost joins the roster and is ready to show just how powerful her particular brand of abilities can be when used in tandem.
As part of Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala, the focus of the game’s narrative is shifting to a battle on the living-mutant nation of Krakoa, where Emma Frost joins the fray as players prepare for Ultron’s arrival. The White Queen will bring a new edge to the Vanguard role, pairing psychic abilities with hardened skin made of diamonds to repel incoming opponents.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - All Emma Frost Abilities and Details
Emma Frost is going to be the 10th Vanguard added to Marvel Rivals, bringing an entirely new set of abilities that differentiate her from the rest of the roster. This is mostly done by turning her into a hybrid tank capable of playing at a distance or right in the middle of a scrum.
- Telepathic Pulse (Primary Fire/Left Mouse Button):: Fire a psionic beam to deal damage: the longer the beam hits, the higher the damage.
- Faceted Fury (Primary Fire/Left Mouse Button in Diamond Form only): In Diamond Form, deliver a crushing double fisted strike to enemies.
- Mind’s Aegis (Secondary Fire/Right Mouse Button): Creates a levitating barrier at the designated location.
- Crystal Kick ((Secondary Fire/Right Mouse Button in Diamond Form only): In Diamond Form, unleash a flying kick forward and knock back enemies; extra damage is dealt if they’re propelled into a wall.
- Carbon Crush (E in Diamond Form only): In Diamond Form, lunge forward to grab an enemy then execute a back slam to inflict damage
- Psychic Spear (E): Seize control of an enemy’s sentience–damage dealt to the sentience cascades to the physical form and can be pierced by Telepathic Pulse. When the sentience shatters, it unleashes extra damage on its owner.
- Psionic Seduction (Q/Ultimate): Project a forward psychic assault that stuns foes and prevents them from unleashing their Ultimate Abilities, if the effect lingers, it gradually commandeers their mind, forcing them to move toward Emma Frost.
When Will Emma Frost Release in Marvel Rivals Season 2?
Emma Frost will join Marvel Rivals as a playable hero on April 11 as part of the Season 2: Hellfire Gala update. She will also have a premium skin releasing alongside her, taking inspiration from her X-Revolution design in the 2013 Uncanny X-Men run.
Ultron will follow her as the second Season 2 characters, though he won’t be released until mid to late May.
Marvel Rivals - Emma Frost Esports and Meta Impact
Emma Frost is going to be a second X-Men-related beast when she releases in Marvel Rivals, as her versatility and offensive options make her a great second tank to pair with any other Vanguard.
Just like Hulk and Magik shift between forms at varying points, Emma has the ability to activate her Diamond Form for a brief period of time. This allows her to ignore moves that would normally stun her and turns her into a melee-centric bruiser reminiscent of grapplers in a fighting game.
Once in Diamond Form, Emma loses most of her ability to do damage from a distance, trading it off for physical attacks and a Carbon Crush ability, among others, that allows her to single out an opponent with a lunge and grab combo.
When not using her Diamond Form, Emma plays at a distance, using her psychic powers to deal damage or create barriers. For example, Psychic Spear allows her to tie an enemy to pull a psychic crystal out of an enemy and onto the map, which can be attacked to deal damage to that enemy.
Her strength lies in her versatility, as her form shifting is set to a normal cooldown rather than her Ultimate, allowing her to use her psychic or diamond movesets when they are needed most.
That doesn’t mean her Ultimate is any less impressive, however, as it allows her to forcibly compel affected enemies in her range to walk towards her after a set amount of time while silencing them. This means enemies can’t use certain abilities to escape or damage her while within the area of effect, and it can even counter some Strategist Ultimates.
This is also completely ignoring her Mind Link Team-Up with Magneto and Psylocke, which gives the other heroes the ability to create illusory projections that can attack and use abilities similar to Loki clones. For Magneto, one of the most used tanks in the game, this allows him to attack from multiple angles or use double shields and bubbles for defense.
Regardless of how she fits into certain compositions, Emma Frost has the potential to take the Marvel Rivals meta by storm in Season 2.