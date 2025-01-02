Emma Frost and Jean Grey's Marvel Rivals Roles Have Leaked
As iconic X-Men members, mutants Emma Frost and Jean Grey are two of Marvel's most famous heroes. The two have captured fans' hearts with their fascinating storylines and unique powers and will reportedly arrive in Marvel Rivals in 2025 with fresh in-game abilities and designs. In dataminers' latest leaked information drop for the title, they have revealed Emma Frost and Jean Grey's Marvel Rivals roles — here's everything we know.
Who is Emma Frost?
Emma Frost is renowned for her unique character arc. Originally the X-Men's adversary, she had a change of heart and joined their forces after losing her mutant students in a massacre. Frost is a powerful telepath and can astral project, cloak herself from projection and influence others' minds. However, she is most famous for her ability to turn into solid diamond, making her invincible to outside attacks.
What Role Is Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals?
Reputable leaker Marvel Rivals Leaks on X.com alleges in a recent post that Emma Frost will be a Vanguard once she arrives in the game. Vanguard heroes are typically tanks, so her role will be taking space, absorbing major damage and deterring threats from squishier teammates.
Emma Frost's full ability set has already leaked on X.com. It includes multiple Diamond Form abilities which will likely contribute to her survivability as a Vanguard tank. While there are eighteen Duelists on the current Marvel Rivals roster, there are only eight Vanguards, so Frost will surely be a welcome addition to shake up gameplay and team comps.
Related Article: Two Beloved X-Men Revealed in Wave of Marvel Rivals Leaks
Who Is Jean Grey?
Jean Grey, also referred to as 'Marvel Girl' or 'Phoenix', is a mutant whose powers awoke after she witnessed a friend's traumatic death. She joined the X-Men as one of its original members and studied under Professor Charles Xavier's guidance. Her powers are tied to a cosmic being known as the 'Phoenix' which she hosts in a physical form. The Phoenix has become a crucial part of Grey's identity and lends her powers including telepathy, telekinesis and even resurrection. Grey is one of the most powerful mutants in the Marvel universe.
What Role is Jean Grey in Marvel Rivals?
According to the recent leaks, Jean Grey will be a duelist in Marvel Rivals. Usually, Duelist heroes take aggressive fights and venture beyond enemy lines to attack vulnerable targets. This tracks with Grey's extreme strength and aggressive energy manipulation. Perhaps fans will also see her resurrection ability in her kit.