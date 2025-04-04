Emma Frost X-Evolution Skin Launching with Marvel Rivals Season 2
Marvel Rivals is pushing its second season to be the most elegant, yet powerful yet. And the first premium skin for Emma Frost that invokes her X-Revolution look is no exception to that approach.
In what will likely be one of the most risque Marvel Rivals costumes yet, Emma Frost will release alongside a look inspired by her Uncanny X-Men appearance. The White Queen already left the game’s community speechless with her Rivals design, so this skin is just taking things to the next level.
Emma Frost - X-Revolution Marvel Rivals Skin Release Date and Price
Marvel Rivals Season 2 is themed around the Hellfire Gala, meaning Emma Frost was always going to appear. Now when the first post-launch X-Men character joins the roster, she will also have a premium costume for players to purchase if they want some extra spice.
"Well, don't worry, darling. Emma's here to save the day."
Based on one of her designs from the 2013 Uncanny X-Men run, Emma Frost’s X-Revolution costume is definitely going to turn heads. From the unique blend of stunning and practical looks, this skin embodies everything that makes Emma such a formidable fighter willing to protect what is hers at all costs.
The Emma Frost - X-Revolution costume bundle will go live in the shop on April 11 when Season 2 begins. According to data pulled from the game, it will be an Epic rarity bundle that costs 1,600 Units in the store, meaning it will include the X-Revolution skin, an MVP animation, a new emote, a fresh spray, and a nameplate—though the nameplate won’t be animated.
The costume itself is just one piece of the equation for Emma, as she joins the Marvel Rivals roster alongside other new content, such as a new map and huge balance adjustments for other heroes.
How to Buy the Emma Frost - X-Revolution Skin
If you want to nab the X-Revolution Costume Bundle for yourself, you just need to wait until Marvel Rivals Season 2 begins on April 11. Once the update for the new season and server maintenance is complete, you can head over to the game’s “Store” tab and purchase the skin.
The entire X-Revolution Costume Bundle will cost 1,600 Units, putting the actual price at around $16 using in-game currency. This skin will likely not be added to the Costume Coin exchange either.
There is currently no word on if the skin is only available temporarily. However, whenever a hero launches alongside a new costume, that bundle is usually going to remain in the store permanently.
Emma Frost - X-Revolution Costume Esports Impact
A picture is worth a thousand words, and the right skin is worth a thousand hours played in Marvel Rivals for some players. Emma Frost is going to instantly become one of the most played heroes in Season 2, both because she is new to the game and because Vanguard players are starving for more options.
While the X-Revolution costume itself will have minimal impact on Emma’s competitive usage, it will give players another reason to spend money on the game and pick up the new hero. For the first week after her release, you can expect to see the White Queen near the top of the quick match leaderboard for pick rate as everyone tries to give her a go.
As for meta impact, getting a new Vanguard that has varied abilities allowing her to shift between utility and brawling should make Emma an interesting test case for new strategies. She likely won’t end up instantly jumping established tanks like Magneto or Groot, but she will have use cases early on that could sure up into dedicated roles in specific compositions.