The Epic Games Mega Sale is Here: GTA, All Discounts, Rocket League Rewards
Epic Games has launched several well-known esports titles, including Rocket League and the Battle Royale title Fortnite. The company's yearly sale event is here, and it includes a host of freebies, but one game is mysteriously absent from the offerings. Let's explore everything about the 2025 Epic Games Mega Sale, including how long it lasts, which games will get free items and how players can claim their loot.
What is the Epic Games Mega Sale?
Every year, Epic Games hosts a Mega Sale. It usually lasts about a month and includes unique perks for gamers on the Epic Games launcher and purchase avenues, plus free and reduced mobile game options. The company offers lower prices for popular games and other DLC items during this event. These discounts can reach up to 70% off the original price. The Mega Sale usually includes free giveaway items for Epic Games titles like Rocket League, Fortnite, Fall Guys and more.
In addition, DLC purchases during the mega sale have increased rewards. If players complete checkout using Epic Games' payment platform, they will earn 20% Epic Rewards until August 31. Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys users also receive 20% back permanently on purchases.
How Long Does the Epic Games Mega Sale Last?
The Epic Games 2025 Mega Sale will run from Thursday, May 11 2025 until Thursday, June 12th 2025 at 11 AM ET. This timeline applies to both pricing discounts and free item giveaways. For example, if a player wishes to claim a Rocket League freebie from the sale, they must do so before the June 12 overall sale deadline.
Related Article: Fortnite Resubmits to iOS, No Release Timeline in Sight
The 2025 Epic Games Mega Sale Has No Free Fortnite Giveaways
Epic's Mega Sale has included free Fortnite giveaways since its launch in 2019, so many fans expected a drop in the 2025 release. While it includes complimentary drops for other games, no free Fortnite items are in the 2025 Epic Games Mega Sale. This has sparked a disappointed reaction from the Fortnite community, who are frustrated with the lack of freebies for Epic Games' most popular title. Some users speculate that Fortnite's free items could be postponed and arrive with Fortnite's weekly update on Friday, May 16, 2025. However, Epic Games has not commented on the idea, which remains an unlikely possibility.
Netizen @MarcMustang comments on X.com:
"Maybe we get something when the update drops tomorrow since was delayed. Otherwise strange move from Epic to promote free stuff for Rocket League and Fall Guys but not Fortnite, albeit we got that free Zadie skin not too long tho."
What Free Items are in the 2025 Epic Games Mega Sale?
The 2025 Epic Games Mega Sale includes several free items for esports titles. Rocket League players can earn free TiTrim Wheels. Smite 2 is also offering a free Thanatoasty bundle, including Thanatos and his Thanatoasty skin. Alongside these competitive offerings, popular dress-up game Infinity Nikki, battleship sim World of Warships and Star Trek Online each have bundle giveaways. Epic Games users can also get one free month of Discord Nitro.
Here's a full list of every Epic Games 2025 Mega Sale in-game giveaway:
Wuthering Waves
- Advanced Resonance Potion x 5
- Advanced Energy Core x 5
- Steak Margherita x 2
- Shell Credit x 30,000
Infinity Nikki
- Bling x 30,000
- Thread of Purity x 80
- Shiny Bubbles x 50
- Healing Nectar x 2
Fall Guys
- Digi Costume
Rocket League
TriTrim Wheels
Neverwinter
- Starter Pack (Insignias, Mounts, and more)
Star Trek Online
- Epic Starter Pack (Rare ships, outfits, pets and more)
Asphalt Legends Unite
- Triple Decal Pack
Disney Speedstorm
- Monochromatic Pack - Racer Ariel
Smite 2
- Thanatoasty Bundle
World of Warships
- Courbet Epic Plunder Pack
Discord Nitro
- One month free
RAWMEN: Food Fighter Arena
- RAWMEN Sakura Gusoku Cosmetic Set
How to Claim the Epic Games Mega Sale Freebies
Players can claim the Epic Mega Sale freebies using the
What Games are On Sale in the 2025 Epic Games Mega Sale?
The 2025 Epic Games Mega Sale also puts price reductions on plenty of existing games. Here are some of the most popular discounted titles:
- Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced: Now 14.99 USD
- Red Dead Redemption II: Now 14.99 USD
- EA SPORTS FC™ 25: Now 20.99 USD
- Cyberpunk 2077: Now 23.99 USD
- Hogwarts Legacy: Now 14.99 USD
Esports Impact
While Fortnite and Rocket League are free-to-play, both games are famous for their cosmetics, and players enjoy expressing their personalities with them. A unique look makes the competitive grind more fun, and free items help reward loyal players for their time on the battlefield. Since Fortnite users are dissatisfied with Epic's decision to omit a freebie, fewer may participate in the Mega Sale. However, the Rocket League community will likely have the opposite experience with a slight player count increase as drivers pop on the game to collect their free cosmetics.