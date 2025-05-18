Epic Games vs. Apple: Fortnite iOS Release Attempt Full Timeline
An App Store release has left Fortnite Mobile's line of sight. On May 16 2025, Apple reportedly blocked Epic Games' most recent review submission. Let's explore a full timeline of the situation, including our relevant coverage and how the tension between Epic Games and Apple led to this point.
Fortnite Taken Off the App Store
- April 2 2018: Fortnite arrives on the IOS App Store after an invite-only beta. The game becomes incredibly successful.
- 2018-2020: According to Business of Apps, Fortnite Mobile accrues over 1.1 billion USD in revenue. Most of this is from in-app purchases, such as skins and cosmetics.
- August 13 2020: To circumvent Apple's 30% fees on in-app purchases from games hosted on the App Store, Epic Games introduces a loophole where players can purchase from a separate web store for a discount. This allows Epic to keep all Fortnite Mobile profits.
- August 13 2020: Google removes Fortnite from the Google Play storefront worldwide.
- August 2020: Apple removes Fortnite from the App Store worldwide.
Epic Games vs. Apple
- August 13 2020: Fortnite releases its infamous "Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite" video satirizing Apple's decision to ban the app. It also begins the #FreeFortnite campaign.
- 2020-2021: Epic Games opens lawsuits against Apple and Google. Apple countersues.
- September 2021: Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers rules 'Epic Games v. Apple' favorably for Apple on 9 out of 10 counts. However, she states that Apple's actions were "anti-steering" and issues a permanent injunction, forcing Apple to change its TOS within 90 days. Epic Games does not escape unscathed — Rogers mandates Epic Games must pay its unfulfilled App Store fees.
- 2021: Apple and Epic Games appeal Judge Rogers' decision.
- December 2023: A jury rules in Epic Games' favor against Google.
- 2024: The EU's Digital Markets Act and the UK's Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill force Apple to change its TOS in these regions in Fortnite's favor.
- April 30 2025: Judge Rogers rules that Apple has violated its original 2021 injunction and further restricts the company, opening doors for a possible App Store return.
This segment of events is extremely complex, so if you want the in-depth, golden pump version of this grey pistol explanation, check out the related article below.
Epic Games Attempts a Fortnite Mobile Return
- April 30 2025: Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney announces in an X.com post made shortly after Judge Rogers' ruling that Epic Games "will return Fortnite to the US iOS App Store next week."
- May 1-7 2025: Tim Sweeney continually updates fans on the app's progress, saying "not today" to return queries. On May 4, he mentions "we're working as hard as possible and aren't sure what day it will be ready."
- May 9 2025: Fortnite announces on X.com that it has "Submitted [...] to Apple for review so we can launch on the App Store in the U.S."
- May 9 2025: Later, Tim Sweeney replies to creator @duckybtw, saying Fortnite Mobile could "Possibly" launch that day.
- May 10 2025: Sweeney states, "Fortnite is in Apple App Review and we don't have any news."
- May 11 2025: Sweeney confirms Fortnite is still in App Review.
- May 14 2025: Tim Sweeney says Epic has pulled its previous Fortnite submission from the App Store App Review and resubmitted a newer version aligned with its Friday update. At this point, Apple has not reviewed Fortnite for 5 days (over 120 hours).
- May 15 2025: Tim Sweeney writes on X.com, "We don't have an update on our Fortnite submission to the App Store. Apple has neither accepted nor rejected it. So the Friday update to Fortnite is now in jeopardy." This is because Fortnite operates with crossplay, so all platforms update simultaneously every week. The mobile version would theoretically align its updates with PC and Console, meaning it needed a fresh App Store review submission after Epic Games added fresh content.
- May 15 2025: Sweeney tags Apple's App Store publicly on X to attempt to get Fortnite approved. He posts several bootleg Fortnite games already live on the App Store and alleges, "Apple is arguing in its stay motion that Epic lacks standing because Fortnite hasn’t yet returned to the App Store in the US [...] we will wholeheartedly defend the Court’s injunction on behalf of ourselves and all developers." He also states, "App Review shouldn’t be weaponized by senior management as a tool to delay or obstruct competition, due process, or free speech."
- May 16 2025: Fortnite announces: "Epic has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the US App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union. Now, sadly, Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it."
What Happens Next? Esports Impact
Fortnite Mobile's future hangs in a precarious balance. Though Epic Games will likely continue fighting to unblock the title, its postponed/cancelled release has disappointed many community members and sparked a significant rivalry between Epic Games (plus the Fortnite playerbase) and Apple.
This hurdle will also eliminate significant mobile esports opportunities for Epic Games, which could have otherwise emerged as a strong competitor to other FPS mobile titles. Free Fire and PUBG: Mobile will continue to dominate the mobile battle royale niche, and VALORANT will heighten the competition as it rolls out in China currently and internationally later in the year.