Esports illustrated

Erika Ishii Gets Emotional Over Ghost of Yotei Collector's Edition

Sucker Punch really didn't cheap out on the accessories!

Daniyal Malik

Ghost of Yotei's Collector's Edition Is Here
Ghost of Yotei's Collector's Edition Is Here / Image via PlayStation

On June 30, the official PlayStation account on X announced the Collector's Edition of Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, releasing on October 2, 2025. This enthusiast version is priced at $249.99, includes several physical and in-game goodies, and is available for pre-order now.

Lead voice actor Erika Ishii responded to the collector's edition reveal with an emotional tweet, recalling the journey they've taken from gamer to starring role in an AAA title. "Oh my god I remember when my friends and I worked at the mall and would 'take care of' the extra GameStop preorder bonus goodies and now… that is so many collector’s edition items with my face," she wrote.

According to the recently updated Ghost of Yotei storepage, the Collector's Edition has exclusive physical items, all the digital items included in the game's Digital Deluxe Edition, and all of the pre-order bonuses. You can find the complete list below:

Physical Items

Physical items for Ghost of Yotei Collection's Edition.
List of Physical items / Image via PlayStation
  • Ghost Mask
  • Sash
  • Tsuba
  • Papercraft Ginkgo Tree
  • Art Cards
  • Zeni Hajiki Coin Game & Pouch

Digital Items

Digital items for Ghost of Yotei Collection's Edition.
List of Digital items / Image via PlayStation
  • Ghost of Yotei (Full Game)
  • The Snake Armor
  • Digital Deluxe Armor Dye
  • Digital Deluxe Horse & Saddle
  • Sword Kit
  • Traveler’s Maps (Early Unlock) 
  • Charm

Pre-Order Bonus

  • Atsu + Yotei Six Avatar set (7x)
  • In-game Mask

How to Pre-Order Ghost of Yotei Collector's Edition

Atsu riding a horse along a cherry blossom path in Ghost of Yotei.
Ghost of Yotei is available for pre-order / Image via PlayStation

The Collector's Edition is currently available for pre-purchase on the official PlayStation Direct Store. Due to high demand, however, you can only purchase one copy per order.

The storepage features the exact price in your region (may differ from other regions), a list of the items you'll receive, and detailed images of every physical item included with the Collector's Edition.

Esports Impact: One Step Closer to Competitive Ghost of Yotei Speedruns

As we approach Ghost of Yotei's release date, it's nice to see Sony keeping the hype alive with this recent reveal. In terms of competitive play, Ghost of Tsushima still has an incredibly active speedrunning community both for its singleplayer and multiplayer Legends mode, with some newer records dating back just a few months ago.

And now, we should expect the same level of competitive interaction with Ghost of Yotei, especially with all the marketing. The Collector's Edition is an added incentive for dedicated fans.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Daniyal Malik
DANIYAL MALIK

Daniyal is a passionate FPS and CCG fan who's currently invested in all things related to Call of Duty, Marvel Snap, and Marvel Rivals. Alongside his years of experience as a professional writer and editor for several media outlets, he's also a tournament organizer across multiple gaming genres. In 2023, he hosted a major esports event for Marvel Snap led by the Snap.Fan team, which had over a hundred participants from all over the world.

Home/News