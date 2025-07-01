Erika Ishii Gets Emotional Over Ghost of Yotei Collector's Edition
On June 30, the official PlayStation account on X announced the Collector's Edition of Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, releasing on October 2, 2025. This enthusiast version is priced at $249.99, includes several physical and in-game goodies, and is available for pre-order now.
Lead voice actor Erika Ishii responded to the collector's edition reveal with an emotional tweet, recalling the journey they've taken from gamer to starring role in an AAA title. "Oh my god I remember when my friends and I worked at the mall and would 'take care of' the extra GameStop preorder bonus goodies and now… that is so many collector’s edition items with my face," she wrote.
According to the recently updated Ghost of Yotei storepage, the Collector's Edition has exclusive physical items, all the digital items included in the game's Digital Deluxe Edition, and all of the pre-order bonuses. You can find the complete list below:
Physical Items
- Ghost Mask
- Sash
- Tsuba
- Papercraft Ginkgo Tree
- Art Cards
- Zeni Hajiki Coin Game & Pouch
Digital Items
- Ghost of Yotei (Full Game)
- The Snake Armor
- Digital Deluxe Armor Dye
- Digital Deluxe Horse & Saddle
- Sword Kit
- Traveler’s Maps (Early Unlock)
- Charm
Pre-Order Bonus
- Atsu + Yotei Six Avatar set (7x)
- In-game Mask
How to Pre-Order Ghost of Yotei Collector's Edition
The Collector's Edition is currently available for pre-purchase on the official PlayStation Direct Store. Due to high demand, however, you can only purchase one copy per order.
The storepage features the exact price in your region (may differ from other regions), a list of the items you'll receive, and detailed images of every physical item included with the Collector's Edition.
Esports Impact: One Step Closer to Competitive Ghost of Yotei Speedruns
As we approach Ghost of Yotei's release date, it's nice to see Sony keeping the hype alive with this recent reveal. In terms of competitive play, Ghost of Tsushima still has an incredibly active speedrunning community both for its singleplayer and multiplayer Legends mode, with some newer records dating back just a few months ago.
And now, we should expect the same level of competitive interaction with Ghost of Yotei, especially with all the marketing. The Collector's Edition is an added incentive for dedicated fans.