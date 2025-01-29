Erobb's Twitch Ban: Puzzle Challenge Puts Streamer in a Pickle
After a recent Twitch ban, one streamer's quest to complete a challenge has resulted in chaos. Erobb221 was hit with a Twitch suspension, likely for a copyright violation, right before finishing an all-black 1,000-piece puzzle on January 28, 2025, and the internet is abuzz about the situation. Here's everything we know about Erobb's puzzle journey, his ban and what his chat is saying.
Who is Erobb221?
Eric Lamont Jr., also known by his online alias Erobb221, is a famous internet personality and streamer with over 477,000 Twitch followers. He is well known for his challenges, reactions, vlogs and gaming content. Erobb also has a friendship and rivalry with his brother Tyler1, who is famous for hitting Challenger in every League of Legends role while live on stream.
Erobb221's Latest Challenge: The Puzzle Stream
In Erobb's latest quest, he decided to attempt a puzzle live on stream. However, the challenge had a unique twist: the puzzle had 1,000 pieces and was completely black, meaning there were no visual indicators other than shape to connect its parts. Erobb's puzzle journey began on January 16 2024, and he emphasized its importance by titling the content "NOT ENDING STREAM UNTIL I COMPLETE A 1000 PIECE ALL BLACK PUZZLE."
While Erobb's viewers were bewildered by the difficult task, they were amused and even popped into chat to offer some helpful advice. One donator suggested, "Try sorting them by color." At the two-hour mark, Erobb had only connected three pieces. As the puzzle's intensity heightened, he questioned: "What if I'm here for the week? What am I gonna eat, bro? I have a daughter!"
Eventually, Erobb completed a border for the pieces at the stream's eight-hour mark. He developed a strategy to sort and test the pieces. To keep his viewers entertained, Erobb began streaming videos in the upper-left corner of his screen while he worked. The videos included snippets of Digimon and Victorious, Netflix documentaries on YouTube and other pop culture media.
Chat Catches Erobb Cheating in the Challenge
Fans became suspicious as Erobb's progress sped up. His chat noted that he'd completed an entire puzzle corner while watching the Netflix documentary but had only completed the border and a few additional pieces during the past 10 hours. They also noticed that Erobb's puzzle pieces appeared to be marked with letters, and he relented by reshuffling the pieces he had categorized after this was brought to his attention.
Erobb eventually admitted to the strategy, saying "it saves time [...] it's obvious." At his chat's encouragement, the streamer threw his entire puzzle progress off the table and started from scratch. Erobb even colored over every piece's marking in black marker. He later posted a YouTube VOD of the event titled "My Viewers Caught Me Cheating on the 1,000 Piece Puzzle."
As of January 28 2025, Erobb continued to attempt to complete the puzzle. In total, he had spent over 13 days on this one task.
Erobb221 is Banned
Trouble arose on January 28 2025 at 3:39 P.M. EST, when Erobb221's Twitch channel was banned live during the puzzle stream. This decision was particularly significant because of his massive (almost 500,000) follower count and his Twitch Partner status.
The ban was reportedly filed for DMCA copyright violations. Erobb allegedly played an episode of South Park on his stream that violated Twitch's copyright-related terms of service. Notably, Erobb had nearly finished the puzzle when the ban took effect.
Erobb's chat lamented that they wouldn't witness the 1,000-piece puzzle's completion (at least not for a few more days) and news of the incident spread around the web. Tyler1 even commented on his brother's situation, saying "Erobb got banned? [...] Hope it's permanent, GG."
Another Perplexing Puzzle: Did Erobb221 Intentionally Get Banned?
As fans wait for news on Erobb's ban, internet denizens have sparked discussion about the event's uncanny timing. Some wonder if the streamer purposely played the copyrighted content to avoid the last difficult part of the puzzle or finish it off-screen. After all, Erobb had been working on the puzzle for almost 2 weeks while being constantly filmed and had expressed that he was extremely tired, hungry and frustrated by the challenge. Many viewers expressed disappointment and said the event was a 'scam' after the stream went down.
One user, @PogbaTwitch, commented on X.com saying Erobb should restart the puzzle a second time after the DMCA suspension just in case. Another account @GrubLuna responded to the original post, opining that:
[He] may have gotten himself banned on purpose in order to get out of finishing the puzzle in an elaborate scam attempt in order to both get a free vacation and scam at the same time!- @GrubLuna on X.com
While the theory is gaining presence in the Twitch community, no one can say whether Erobb's decision to display copyrighted content during the puzzle stream was purposeful. The situation could very well remain just that — another impossible puzzle; an enigma that takes hold in Erobb's community's lore.
When Will Erobb221 Be Unbanned?
Currently, we don't know if or when Erobb's Twitch channel will return, although fans are active on social media asking Twitch to reinstate him. Twitch has not yet made further statements on the decision. Erobb could likely address the issue in the upcoming week.