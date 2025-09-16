Escape From Tarkov's Steam Release Has One Big Problem For Long Time Players
After being in the Beta phase for eight long years, after its initial release, Escape from Tarkov finally has a date for its v1.0 launch. The genre of Extraction Shooters has seen a lot of ups and downs in recent years, where a lot of games tried their best to make a name in the genre but failed to meet the hype and quality of Tarkov, which is still considered the defining title among the Extraction Shooter games.
After a closed alpha in 2016, a beta in 2017, and over 400 updates, the game has evolved significantly over the years. Taking a lot of feedback and incorporating it into the game, Tarkov aims to become a community-driven title, but their recent decision regarding the Steam version launch seems like, despite their promises, Tarkov devs failed to consider some basic wants for their loyal fanbase.
In the guide below, we have shared everything you will need to know about Escape From Tarkov's full launch release.
Escape From Tarkov Full Release Date And Steam Launch
Escape From Tarkov version 1.0 launches globally on November 15, 2025, across PC platforms. Initially, it was exclusive to the Battlestate Games launcher, but now the game will be available on Steam, with the Steam page already live for wishlisting.
Studio head Nikita Buyanov confirmed the release date with a live-action trailer and a social media post. The game will not support Steam Deck, Steam Family Sharing, or Steam Workshop at launch, and a Battlestate Games account is required to play, even on Steam.
Escape From Tarkov Steam Launch Is Hype But It Has An Issue
While we are all looking forward to the Steam release of Escape from Tarkov, it comes with a glaring issue. If you own EFT through the Battlestate launcher, you’ll need to repurchase on Steam to play via the platform. Then you can link the game with your existing Battlestate account to sync your progress across the platforms. You will also have to redownload the game through Steam to use the platform.
On the other hand, if you are a completely new player who doesn’t already own the game, you can just buy the game through Steam and play it, but you will still need to make a Battlestate account and link it to the game.
System Requirements For Escape From Tarkov Full Version
The Steam of EFT mentions the following requirements for the game:
Minimum:
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or similar
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX 1660 or similar
- DirectX: Version 11
Recommended:
- OS: Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-14700F or better
- Memory: 64 GB RAM
- Graphics: RTX 4070 or better
- DirectX: Version 11
The recommended specs being so high is another reason why the community is getting a little sour about the full release. Recently, the trend of poorly optimized games in the AAA scene has become an epidemic, with the latest offender being Borderlands 4, which, according to reports, runs sub-optimally even in high-end systems.
With a spec requirement list like this, it is highly possible that Escape From Tarkov may run very poorly on older devices.
What Will You Get In Version 1.0 Of Escape From Tarkov?
The 1.0 release promises significant content and polish:
- Story Campaign: A narrative-driven mode with cutscenes, voiced NPCs, and missions focused on hunting traitors.
- Public PvE Mode: A cooperative mode against AI enemies, which is best if you don’t want to feel the pressure of the brutal competitive mode. With a recent patch nerfing the in-game AI, the PvE mode will become the best starting point for the newbies.
- New Terminal Map: A rumored endgame location with elite loot and challenging quests. However, not much information has surfaced about this map, so please take this with a grain of salt.
- Graphical and Performance Upgrades: Improved lighting, weather effects, textures, and netcode to reduce stutters and enhance gun fights.
- Mechanics Overhaul: Revamped armor hitboxes and ballistics for more realistic physics, banking on the game's real and gritty aesthetics.
- Standalone PvP Modes: An “Arena” deathmatch mode for fast-paced ranked matches.
Recent patch 0.16.9.0 tweaks, like nerfed AI detection and aiming (except for bosses like Zryachiy and Goons), address community feedback on overly punishing mobs.
Esports Impact
Escape From Tarkov has all the ingredients to become the next big thing in the esports circuits. The game already has a noticeable presence in competitive tournaments with the recent Escape from Tarkov: Arena Showdown on Twitch Rivals offering a prize pool of $50,000.
Other online tournaments also offered some hefty cash prizes and racked up thousands of viewers and watch hours. With the full release, the PvP arena mode of Escape From Tarkov can make a place in the Pro eLeagues, tournaments, and events. The official EFT tournaments, like The Arena Cup, will also make a return after the full release.