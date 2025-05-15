Legendary Overwatch Creators Team Up for Marvel Rivals Pro Team
Marvel Rivals hasn't been shy about courting Overwatch's community. As its esports scene expands, this approach has extended to attract pro players, and it's had significant success. Tank main Flats and streamer Eskay, two of Overwatch's most famous influencers, have now started a Marvel Rivals pro team. Let's explore who's on the roster and what this announcement means for the game.
Flats and Eskay Start a Marvel Rivals Team
On May 14, 2025, Overwatch influencer @EskayOW posted an announcement on X.com. The streamer revealed she and fellow content creator Flats had created a Marvel Rival pro team, which would compete in the upcoming Marvel Rivals Ignite (MRI) and Marvel Rivals Championship (MRC) tournaments.
Marvel Rivals Ignite is the game's first inter-region tournament circuit. and will include a prize pool of over 3 million USD. Here, Eskay, Flats and their teammates will face enemies from each of the title's competitive circuits (Americas, EMEA, China, Asia, and Oceania). Official announcements say the tournament intends to crown "the ultimate champion in a world where heroes and villains collide."
Meanwhile, the Marvel Rivals Championship includes competitions separated by location and platform. Eskay and Flats' group will likely compete in its PC division and NA region.
Eskay and Flats' team is named Dart Monkeys and includes a lineup of Marvel Rivals athletes and content creators. The group will also stream all of its scrims and matches live, continuing the current 'stream team' trend that has popped up in League of Legends and other titles.
Dart Monkeys Roster:
- Flats (Vanguard)
- Ghasklin (Vanguard)
- Gieorge (Duelist)
- Rigsychu (Duelist)
- Eskay (Duelist)
- softaimsuppress (Strategist)
- LiNkzr (Strategist)
- Shroomy (Strategist)
Flats is one of Overwatch's most popular content creators, with over 891,000 followers on Twitch and 827,000 YouTube subscribers. He is a Tank main famous for his coaching and VOD review sessions, where he spectates and advises players in different ranks. Flats is also well-known within the community for his reactions and takes on game updates.
Evelyn "Eskay" Hollis is an Overwatch influencer and VTuber. She has extensive experience in the pro scene, previously playing in several FACEIT events and content creator tournaments. Eskay also explored the VALORANT world briefly, even ranking up to Immortal and considering leaving Overwatch to join a Game Changers team. She is primarily a DPS player but can flex in other roles. Eskay has 268,000 Twitch followers and 298,000 YouTube subs.
Dart Monkeys' second Vanguard Ghasklin has reached Marvel Rivals' #1 rank in its China region. He has also placed 1st in the Marvel Rivals Championship and is a content creator and editor. Duelist Gieorge has reached the Top 500 rank on every Overwatch role. He specializes in Duelist on Marvel Rivals. Rigsychu, like Eskay, is a VTuber. He obtained the title's prestigious One Above All rank and spent time as the #1 Tracer in Overwatch. Suppress became Marvel Rivals' #1 Psylocke player, and LiNkzr previously earned Overwatch's #1 ranking.
Esports Impact
While Marvel Rivals has also capitalized on Blizzard's poorly received development decisions and fulfilled a need for dissatisfied Overwatch players, its influencer reach also played a significant part in its skyrocket to success. After launching, the title immediately invested in its esports potential, kick-starting the surrounding circuit. Uniquely, Marvel Rivals paid special attention to streamer showmatches and worked to combine recognizable esports athletes with mainstream gaming influencers. Its January 2025 Marvel Rivals Showdown included famous athletes like xQc, shroud and necros alongside celebrities Valkyrie and Sykkuno.
Flats and Eskay's pro team venture will further integrate Marvel Rivals content creation with the game's competitive world. The team plans to stream its practices and matches, giving everyday players a behind-the-scenes perspective of the sport beyond its polished final product. In addition, watchers will likely feel more involved since they see the effort that goes into Dart Monkeys' performances.
The 'stream team' approach is not a new phenomenon. For many esports pros, content creation can be a more reliable source of income than tournament winnings. Streamed matches also build a brand presence so that players can market themselves as influencers as well as athletes. Teams in League of Legends, VALORANT and other disciplines have experimented with the practice-streaming formula throughout 2024 and early 2025.
League coach and commentator Caedrel's Los Ratones was the first to try the method. The team swept the EMEA region after broadcasting every scrim, taking first in its Arozzi NLC league in March and eventually winning EMEA Masters Winter 2025. They even inspired Riot Games to change its LEC rulebook, which now lets LEC teams stream scrims under some circumstances. Los Ratones' members have built strong presences in the League of Legends community, and their streams regularly reach hundreds of thousands of views.
Many groups have attempted to replicate Los Ratones' rise. If Dart Monkeys combines an approachable streaming brand with strong performances, it could reach similar success in Marvel Rivals.